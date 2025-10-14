Large Branch Falls Near Children's Park in Alicante The tree fell around 7 PM without causing any material or personal damage

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 20:00

A large branch fell this afternoon in the Plaza del Grupo Escolar, in the Benalúa neighbourhood, without causing any injuries. The incident occurred around 7:00 PM when a eucalyptus tree collapsed onto the pedestrian area of the square, very close to the children's play area.

Firefighters from the Alicante Fire Prevention, Extinction, and Rescue Service (SPEIS) arrived at the scene around 7:15 PM to secure the area and proceed with the removal of the branches.

Ampliar Firefighters during the removal operations. TA

The fall caused great surprise among the residents and families present in the square at that time, although fortunately, no personal injuries were reported. The area remains cordoned off while the causes of the detachment are being clarified.