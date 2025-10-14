Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fallen branch in Benalúa square. TA

Large Branch Falls Near Children's Park in Alicante

The tree fell around 7 PM without causing any material or personal damage

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 20:00

Comenta

A large branch fell this afternoon in the Plaza del Grupo Escolar, in the Benalúa neighbourhood, without causing any injuries. The incident occurred around 7:00 PM when a eucalyptus tree collapsed onto the pedestrian area of the square, very close to the children's play area.

Firefighters from the Alicante Fire Prevention, Extinction, and Rescue Service (SPEIS) arrived at the scene around 7:15 PM to secure the area and proceed with the removal of the branches.

Firefighters during the removal operations. TA

The fall caused great surprise among the residents and families present in the square at that time, although fortunately, no personal injuries were reported. The area remains cordoned off while the causes of the detachment are being clarified.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía esta madrugada en El Campello
  2. 2 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
  3. 3 Alicante peatonalizará la calle San Vicente para hacer un gran eje cultural desde la Plaza de Toros y Las Cigarreras
  4. 4 Barcala anuncia la futura ciudad deportiva del Hércules en una parcela de 120.000 m2 en la Albufereta
  5. 5 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta naranja y amarilla por las lluvias, granizo y viento
  6. 6 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta inédita a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  7. 7 Alicante se lanza a batir un nuevo récord con una coca de mollitas de 170 metros y un notario como testigo
  8. 8 Primeros municipios de Alicante que cancelan las clases de la tarde por la alerta naranja
  9. 9 El llanto desconsolado de una mujer de madrugada despierta a los vecinos de un barrio de Alicante y obliga a actuar a la Policía Local
  10. 10 De vigilante de seguridad a héroe salvavidas en el puerto de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Large Branch Falls Near Children's Park in Alicante

Large Branch Falls Near Children&#039;s Park in Alicante