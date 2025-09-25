Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

'Land of Festivals' Showcases the Spectacle of Mutxamel's Moors and Christians this Friday

À Punt's Broadcast to Feature Music, Parades, and Traditional Celebrations from Xirivella and Burriana

Ismael Martinez

Mutxamel

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 14:05

The programme 'Land of Festivals', promoted by À Punt, the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FVMP), and the Valencian Government, delves into the celebrations of three towns this week: Xirivella, Mutxamel and Burriana. The broadcast can be seen this Friday, 26th September at 10:30 PM.

In Mutxamel, reporter Nerea Camps will experience the main day of the Moors and Christians festival in honour of the Virgin of Loreto. The day will begin with the entrance of bands, an emotional event where each group parades with its musical ensemble, culminating in the joint performance of the 'Festival Anthem' by hundreds of musicians.

The programme will also showcase the essence of the Los Pacos troupe, one of the most unique in the Moorish faction, and bring viewers closer to the spectacular Moorish and Christian entrance, which each year fills the streets of Mutxamel with colour, music, and tradition.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The episode concludes with coverage of the main day in Xirivella, dedicated to the Virgin of Health, and the Mercy festivities in Burriana, featuring activities for children, fire runs, and a fireworks display.

