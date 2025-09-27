Lamine Yamal Returns Against Real Sociedad

Daniel Panero Saturday, 27 September 2025, 17:15 Comenta Share

Barcelona faces Real Sociedad this Sunday at the Montjuic Stadium with the aim of avoiding distractions. Neither the injuries of Fermín López, Gavi, Raphinha, or Joan García, nor the proximity of next Wednesday's stellar clash against Paris Saint-Germain should divert the focus of Hansi Flick's team, which seeks to continue winning to reach the international break next week with better feelings than the previous one. Barça aims to take off and can do so with Lamine Yamal, who, with precautions, is back in action.

Lamine Yamal's name has been one of the most mentioned in the past week following his second place in the Ballon d'Or at just 18 years old. That 'defeat' is now history, and the young winger is eager to make his mark on the pitch, which he hasn't set foot on for almost a month since playing with the Spanish national team. "I don't feel like he might relapse, but you never know. We're happy to have him as an option for tomorrow. We'll see if he's on the bench or in the team, but he'll surely get some minutes," Flick stated in the pre-match press conference.

The German coach is aware of the importance of recovering Lamine Yamal for a match where his team might lack imbalance due to Raphinha's absence. The Brazilian will be out due to injury, as will Ter Stegen, Joan García, Gavi, and Fermín. These four absences will affect the lineup, where Flick might make small changes considering the challenging match against PSG next Wednesday. Koundé might return to the flank, Pedri could rest in favor of Marc Casadó, and it might be Lewandowski's day upfront, with Rashford, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres as companions. "It's not normal to have so many injuries, although you can expect some. We're analyzing the situation, what has been done in previous days to see if we find any cause. It's our job, we have a great team, and we're going to analyze everything to see what we find," the German coach analyzed regarding the injury plague.

A rival that breathes again

Opposite will be a team that until very recently was struggling but managed to lift its head this Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Mallorca. Mikel Oyarzabal's goal is gold for a Real Sociedad that continues to search for its best version but meanwhile avoids a bigger crisis. Five points in five games is, however, a very poor tally, and Sergio Francisco's side will arrive at Montjuic aiming for a new morale boost to keep growing.

For this, the Basque coach will have to overcome the injuries of Iñaki Rupérez, Orri Oskarsson, and the possible ones of Yangel Herrera and Elustondo, both doubtful. He also won't be able to count on Jon Martín, called up for the Under-20 World Cup. These absences won't alter the plan of a Real Sociedad that will concede ground and seek to strike thanks to the speed and talent of Kubo, Barrenetxea, and Oyarzabal, with top-level playmakers like Brais Méndez or Carlos Soler.

-Probable line-ups:

Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Eric García, Christensen, Gerard Martín, De Jong, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Rashford, and Lewandowski.

Real Sociedad: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Sergio Gómez, Gorrotxategi, Brais Méndez, Carlos Soler, Kubo, Oyarzabal, and Barrenetxea.

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Canary Committee).

Stadium: Lluis Companys.

Time and TV: 18:30 h. Movistar LaLiga.