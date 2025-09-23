Lamine Yamal: "One Must Climb to Reach the Summit" The Spanish winger expressed patience and happiness after not winning the Ballon d'Or, but securing his second Kopa Trophy as the world's best young footballer.

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 17:25 Comenta Share

On a night when Ousmane Dembelé was crowned with his first Ballon d'Or, not all players left with the same joy. Although Lamine Yamal did not leave Paris empty-handed, as he claimed the Kopa Trophy for the second consecutive year as the world's best young footballer, the disappointment of not winning the gala's main prize will be hard to forget, having come so close.

Despite not winning that accolade, Lamine was quick to make a public appearance. In a brief message on his social media, he expressed patience, calmness, and happiness for securing his second Kopa Trophy, while also congratulating Dembelé for winning the world's best player award.

"God's plan is perfect, one must climb to reach the summit. Happy for the Kopa Trophy x2 and congratulations to @o.dembele7 for the award and a great season," Lamine wrote in a post accompanied by several images from the gala. Several of his Barcelona teammates reacted to his message, convinced that his time to win the accolade will come.

Although Dembelé emerged as the clear winner of the duel, controversy was rife. The results did not sit well with Lamine's family, and his father expressed his anger in a brief connection with Pedrerol's 'El Chiringuito': "I believe it is the greatest... I won't say robbery... but moral damage to a human being because I believe Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far," he stated.

Despite not leaving with the Ballon d'Or, Lamine attended the gala with a Barcelona delegation that included Cubarsí, Raphinha, Flick, and Joan Laporta, among others. Additionally, Aitana Bonmatí was also present, who was awarded her third trophy and the fifth consecutive for Spanish women's football.