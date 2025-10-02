Lamine Yamal: A 'Dilemma' for De la Fuente

Javier Varela Thursday, 2 October 2025, 16:37 Comenta Share

All eyes are on two key figures this Friday: Luis de la Fuente and Lamine Yamal. The former will announce the squad for Spain's upcoming matches against Georgia and Bulgaria—set to take place in Elche and Valladolid, respectively—on their road to the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, the latter remains the big question mark in that list. Logic suggests he will be included, but recent events, including a pubis injury and tensions between the national coach and Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick, cast doubt on his presence. Since his debut with the national team, the Barcelona player has been indispensable in the call-ups, missing only one. During the last international break, he joined the squad with pubis discomfort, yet played over 70 minutes in each of the two matches (against Bulgaria and Turkey).

Since his return to the national team, Barcelona has handled Lamine Yamal with care, providing specific recovery work during the two weeks he was sidelined, causing him to miss four matches with the Catalans. The player returned to action last Sunday against Real Sociedad. Flick introduced Lamine Yamal an hour into the match, and within minutes, he assisted Lewandowski, who headed in the 2-1. Lamine himself scored another goal, but it was ruled offside. Against PSG, he started and played the full 90 minutes, suggesting he has fully recovered from the pubis injury. On Sunday, barring any surprises, he will play against Sevilla at the Pizjuán, but Barcelona is cautious about his recovery.

Barcelona's coaching staff is wary of this potential call-up following the public complaint by Hansi Flick during the last international window. "He went to the national team with discomfort, didn't train between matches, and played many minutes in each game, 73 and 79, with discomfort. That's not taking care of the players," said the Barcelona manager. He added that communication with Luis de la Fuente, the national coach, was limited: "I hardly speak Spanish; he hardly speaks English," he noted, hinting that the 'Lamine case' has become a conflict between the club and the Federation. This situation caused some confusion and discontent within the Federation, as they believe they have always prioritized player health, and Lamine was once withdrawn from the squad after traveling to Madrid with discomfort. In fact, De la Fuente sought to end any controversy with the Barcelona manager. "I don't remember what Flick said, nor do I care," the coach stated. The Federation added that Yamal did not show severe symptoms during the camp and that Barcelona and the national team's medical staff share personnel, which, in their view, reduces the chances of mismanaging the player.

In this somewhat tense scenario, Barcelona would prefer the player to skip this call-up, although it seems unlikely given his medical clearance and recent return to the pitch. Meanwhile, the Federation believes that if he is medically cleared and fit to play for his club, he is also fit to play for the national team. This is where Luis de la Fuente's group management comes into play, as he might choose not to call the player to avoid tensions and allow Lamine to fully recover in the coming days with a more conservative treatment, avoiding two crucial matches against Georgia and Bulgaria. If called up, and to prevent misunderstandings, both Barcelona and the national team would maintain constant communication to monitor the '10's' progress. Should new discomfort arise, he would obviously stop without adding strain to his legs.

De la Fuente aims to assert his authority but must tread carefully. If he decides to call him up, he will have to endure criticism from Barcelona and increase the level of care that preceded the previous encounter. If he decides not to call him, criticism will come from the other side, suggesting favoritism towards the young player and a sign of weakness from the boss. Another option in this range of possibilities is an intermediate approach. He could include him in the list but limit his participation. He could start from the bench against Georgia and have limited minutes, then assess if he can play more against Bulgaria or even be part of the group dynamic but only play if his recovery is complete. Lamine Yamal always wants to play for both Barça and the national team. His commitment to both teams is undeniable. Perhaps this time, the player will have the final say.

Many key players missing

Besides the uncertainty surrounding Lamine, Luis de la Fuente will not be able to call up several players from the last squad due to various injuries. The first is Dani Carvajal, who will be out for four weeks with a soleus problem. Options to replace him include Óscar Mingueza, who was already on the list when the Real Madrid full-back was sidelined for most of last season, and Marcos Llorente. The Atlético player has not been with the national team since the pre-Euro 2024 camp, from which he was excluded. Since then, he has not returned. "I'm not the one who analyzes merits or who should go. I do it for my club and as best as possible; the national team is not something that concerns me," the Atlético player said four days ago when asked about his possible return to the national team.

De la Fuente will have more movement in midfield with the absences of Gavi and Fermín, and the knee discomfort that Rodri is experiencing, making him doubtful. Options there include the return of Álex Baena, now recovered from his appendicitis surgery, and the emergence of Pablo Barrios following his impressive performances with Atlético. Another name that was already in the last squad following Fabián's last-minute withdrawal is Jorge de Frutos, who could have another opportunity. In attack, it remains to be seen who will replace Nico Williams, who is still medically unfit, although Yeremi Pino, who had to leave the camp last time, is the likely choice.