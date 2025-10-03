Lamborghini Diablo: 35 Years of the Supercar that Defined an Era

J. Bacorelle Friday, 3 October 2025, 14:06 Comenta Share

The Lamborghini Diablo, conceived under the "Project 132" in 1985 with the ambition of being the fastest car in the world, celebrated its 35th anniversary this year.

Since its debut in 1990 at the Monte Carlo Rally, this supercar became a symbol of the 1990s thanks to its timeless design, extraordinary performance, and technical innovations that made it legendary.

Its definitive silhouette, with unmistakable scissor doors, muscular proportions, and a striking rear design, was the result of stylistic refinement following Chrysler's acquisition of the brand.

The Diablo quickly demonstrated its prowess. Equipped with a 5.7-litre V12 engine producing 492 hp and 580 Nm of torque, it could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Its top speed, verified at the Nardò circuit, reached a historic 337 km/h, setting a world record for road cars.

It was the first production model to use a tubular chassis with carbon fibre inserts. Besides its power, the Diablo was a pioneer in combining extreme performance with innovative comfort, incorporating luxury elements such as adjustable seats, electric windows, and an Alpine sound system, unprecedented for the brand.

Over its eleven years of production, the model continued to evolve. In 1993, the VT version introduced all-wheel drive, a feature that would become a hallmark of future Lamborghini V12s. With Audi's arrival in 1998, the Diablo underwent significant redesign, abandoning pop-up headlights, incorporating ABS, and increasing the V12's displacement to 6 litres, leading to high-performance variants like the GT and SV, with power outputs reaching 575 hp.

Beyond the road, the Diablo became a global pop culture icon. Its presence in films like Dumb and Dumber or Exit Wounds, as well as in TV series and video games from the Need for Speed saga, immortalised it for an entire generation.

The music video for Jamiroquai's song Cosmic Girl elevated it to pop symbol status, and celebrities like Jay Leno, Mike Tyson, and Rod Stewart chose it as their dream car. With a palette of over 60 available colours, the Diablo was ahead of the "Ad Personam" customisation philosophy, with red being the most popular colour.

With 2,903 units produced, the Diablo not only set a sales record for the brand until 2001 but also strengthened its global reputation. Today, its legacy is preserved through Lamborghini Polo Storico, which certifies its authenticity and caters to the growing demand for restorations by a new generation of collectors.

The Diablo remains a symbol of performance, timeless style, and technical innovation, a crucial link that united the brand's tradition with its bright future.