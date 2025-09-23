Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Kymco Xciting VS 400 kymco press

Kymco updates its Xciting VS 400 megascooter with new finishes and greater efficiency

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:05

The Kymco Xciting is one of the most recognised maxiscooter families in the Spanish market, having achieved good results since its arrival in 2009 (the model was launched in 2005). The Taiwanese model has always stood out for combining a sporty style with qualities suitable for everyday city life.

Looking ahead to 2026, Kymco has proceeded with a new update, marking the fifth generation of the series. Thus arrives the new Xciting VS 400, whose main novelty lies in presenting a renewed image.

Its new finish is distinguished by its titanium-coloured decorations, matching the new wheel colour and new red stitching on its seat. The bodywork is offered in two finishes, satin blue and black.

It retains its 400 cc single-cylinder engine, but adapted to the Euro5+ standard. The current version is the most efficient of all: it offers 33 HP at 7,250 rpm with emissions well below legal limits and a reduced consumption of only 4.1 litres per 100 kilometres.

Kymco Xciting VS 400 kymco press

Its cycle part features a powerful braking system composed of 280 mm floating discs, radial calipers, and advanced Bosch ABS. It also incorporates a Traction Control System (TCS), which reduces slippage and ensures safety in various situations. The suspension features a reinforced double front fork structure.

Comfort has been optimised, with a more relaxed riding posture. The instrumentation includes a large panoramic LCD screen with comprehensive information. The lighting is full LED, with lighter, more powerful front headlights offering great coverage.

