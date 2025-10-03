Did You Know You Can Also Be Fined as a Pedestrian?

N. S. Friday, 3 October 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

Many are unaware that not only drivers can be penalised. Pedestrians, cyclists, and electric scooter users must also adhere to certain rules, and failing to do so can result in significant financial penalties.

For instance, pedestrians are the most vulnerable on the road, but this does not exempt them from responsibility. Crossing at a red light or outside a designated crossing can lead to fines of up to 100 euros. Such actions not only endanger the pedestrian's life but can also cause serious accidents, from being hit by a vehicle to causing a collision as drivers attempt to avoid them. Walking on restricted roads (such as motorways or highways) can incur fines of up to 200 euros. Refusing to take a breathalyser test after an accident can result in a fine of 1,000 euros.

Cyclists must comply with the same traffic rules as motor vehicles. Common violations include running a red light or a stop sign, which can result in fines of around 200 euros. Not wearing a helmet when required (under 16s in the city and all cyclists on interurban roads) can lead to fines of 200 euros. Riding at night without lights or reflective elements can also result in a 200-euro fine. Using headphones or a mobile phone while cycling can incur fines of up to 200 euros.

Lastly, electric scooters (Personal Mobility Vehicles) are subject to specific regulations. Riding on pavements or pedestrian areas can result in a 200-euro fine. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can lead to fines ranging from 500 to 1,000 euros, depending on the detected level. Using a mobile phone or wearing headphones while driving can result in 200-euro fines. Not having adequate lighting or reflective elements at night can incur a 200-euro fine. Not wearing a helmet when required by municipal ordinances can also result in a 200-euro fine.