Kiki Morente, Lin Cortés and Other Flamenco Greats Unite for a Unique Concert in Alicante The Teatro Principal will host the premiere of 'Pura verdad' to celebrate flamenco singing and dancing with renowned themes and moments of improvisation.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 17:50

A unique evening based on 'Pura verdad'. This is how the upcoming flamenco show to be premiered at the Teatro Principal in Alicante is presented, bringing together five great artists of flamenco singing on stage. Kiki Morente, Lin Cortés, Enrique Heredia 'Negri', Sandra Carrasco, and Belén López will join voices for the performance on November 7th.

They will all be accompanied by a select group of elite musicians who will play for a hundred minutes to offer a sensory experience that will explore all forms and faces of flamenco, from the deepest singing, the freest fusion, and the most visceral dance to the poetry that resides between chords.

The show 'Pura verdad' will combine, during its event in Alicante, original themes from each artist, classic versions in a collective format, moments of improvisation, and a final closure with all the artists and musicians on stage.

The musical and artistic direction of this flamenco show is led by Enrique Heredia 'Negri' and Gonzalo Pérez Pastor, with top-level musicians behind ensuring a high-quality sound and visual experience.

Alicante, starting point of the national tour

The Teatro Principal in Alicante is the starting point of the national tour of 'Pura verdad', whose premiere in the city is due to its consolidation in recent years as one of the great flamenco stages in the region, according to the show's organisers.

Moreover, with 'Pura vida', the Alicante coliseum reaffirms its commitment to live music and dance, offering the city's audience the chance to enjoy a unique encounter with five essential figures of contemporary flamenco art. The tour, after its premiere in Alicante, will continue in Madrid and Logroño.