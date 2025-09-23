The Keys to Dembélé's Transformation Luis Enrique turned an absent-minded player into a leader, Messi advised him to be a serious professional to achieve his dreams, and his mother was always there during the toughest times.

Ousmane Dembélé's overwhelming emotion upon receiving the Ballon d'Or, the "Holy Grail" for "The Mosquito," was justified. After years of being considered a broken toy due to his chaotic life and lack of empathy, the French star of PSG knew he was facing the opportunity of a lifetime after a tremendous effort to transform himself. Reluctant to boast about his individual performances, he preferred to praise the enormous work of Luis Enrique, who, without Kylian Mbappé, chose the former Barça forward to build a true team capable of lifting the club's first Champions League trophy.

Dembélé knows better than anyone that the coach from Gijón has been crucial for his exponential growth, key to PSG finally conquering the Champions League with Lucho's tactics and sacrificial character as their flags. Those words from the former Spanish national coach after the victory against Inter now hold even more significance. "That's leading a team. Not just for the titles or the goals. Above all, for how he defended," he praised during the celebration.

Dembélé showed promise since emerging at Rennes and establishing himself at Borussia Dortmund. Barça fell in love with his dribbles, tricks, goals, and changes of pace, signing him for 148 million, including variables, making him their most expensive signing alongside Coutinho. He was meant to replace Neymar, who was heading to PSG. Although he started well under Ernesto Valverde, he never managed to establish himself, and his career as a Barça player turned out to be a disappointment. Six years filled with ups and downs, recurring injuries, and an absent attitude, as if football and Barça were not his concern.

In August 2023, it was PSG who knocked on Dembélé's door to give him the '10' jersey Neymar had vacated. After a good first year, Mbappé's departure to Madrid forced him to take on more responsibilities, becoming the team's main offensive reference. Last season, he exploded with excellent numbers - 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches - and an unprecedented treble for PSG. "Ousmane is a leader by example, not by words. Name a forward in Europe who pressed the goalkeeper and the centre-back like that. When someone presses like that as a leader, the rest just have to follow," analysed Luis Enrique before the last Club World Cup.

Surely, Dembélé was deeply impressed by that viral pep talk from Luis Enrique to Mbappé, as revealed in Movistar's documentary 'You Have No Idea'. "I read that you liked Michael Jordan. He would grab all his teammates by the balls and defend like a son of a bitch..."

"One day Messi told me to be serious if I wanted to achieve my dreams. After that, I started to observe and learn from what he did on the field" Ousmane Dembélé

Besides his mother, who joined him on stage when Ousmane cried with his Ballon d'Or, his lifelong friends, and his agent since he was a kid, there is another key figure in the Frenchman's transformation. It is Leo Messi, one of the first to congratulate him after his notable success and his reference since their lockers were next to each other at Barça, and the Argentine star gave him much advice. "One day Messi told me to be serious if I wanted to achieve my dreams. After that, I started to observe and learn from what he did on the field," Dembélé revealed to 'Four Four Two' magazine.

Ousmane has evolved so much that, according to France Football editor Vincent Garcia, the PSG player beat Lamine Yamal in the voting "on all continents." "There was no match, it was a clear and outright victory," he stated minutes after the gala concluded at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris.