New Kawasaki Z1100: More Power for the Japanese Supernaked

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 15:05

The Kobe-based brand has just unveiled the renewal of its top-of-the-line Z family model, which for 2026, sharing structure with the Versys 1100 or the Ninja 1100 SX, expands the capacity of its engine.

Launched in 2014 as the Z1000, the Japanese supernaked is now called the Z1100, adopting the inline four-cylinder engine that now reaches 1,099 cc and delivers 136 HP and 113 Nm of torque. The engine features a 3 mm longer stroke and optimized intake ducts. Cam profiles, valve springs, and even pistons have been revised. Additionally, all gear ratios have been optimized, with a longer 5th and 6th gear than previous models. The exhaust system adopts a 4-2-1 configuration towards a pre-chamber and then to a single exhaust.

Another major innovation is the incorporation of electronic throttle, allowing functions such as cruise control and the latest version of the bidirectional quick shifter. The new 6-axis IMU enables other assistance technologies such as a traction control system and cornering ABS. The Z1100 will also feature selectable power modes and integrated riding modes including Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customizable).

New Kawasaki Z1100 2026 kawasaki press

It retains its aluminum twin-beam chassis, SFF-BP forks, and a horizontal back-link rear suspension, combined with monoblock calipers and 310 mm brake discs.

The Z1100 SE model includes Brembo brakes with radial-mounted monoblock calipers and Brembo discs, as well as braided steel brake lines and an Öhlins S46 rear shock absorber. The 2026 tires are Dunlop Sportmax Q5A.

The equipment includes LED headlights and a new design of the lower fairing with fins, and a 5-inch color TFT digital instrumentation, which includes turn-by-turn navigation and integrated smartphone connectivity, allowing control of functions through Kawasaki's Rideology app, including voice control technology.

Ergonomically, the handlebar position has been updated, now 22 mm wider and 13 mm further forward, improving rider maneuverability.

The price of the new Kawasaki Z1100 is €12,450, while the Z1100 SE version reaches a price of €14,250.