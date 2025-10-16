Kim Kardashian on the End of Her Marriage to Kanye West: 'I Never Knew What Would Happen When I Woke Up' The businesswoman has revealed that the rapper has not spoken to his children for two months

Joaquina Dueñas Thursday, 16 October 2025, 11:50

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the latest launch of her SKIMS brand, synthetic pubic hair thongs in various colours that sold out within hours at 40 euros each, Kim Kardashian has opened up about her 'toxic' marriage to Kanye West on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. The businesswoman disclosed that the father of her children has not spoken to them for two months and recalled how he became 'unpredictable' towards the end of their marriage. 'I never knew what would happen when I woke up,' she explained. She cited an example of when her then-partner unexpectedly gifted her several of his Lamborghinis. 'It was surreal to open the garage and find none,' she stated.

When West's emotional crises began, Kim wanted to be by his side and support him through the recovery process. However, the situation became untenable due to his refusal to accept changes that, in the businesswoman's view, would have been 'very healthy and beneficial.' 'When someone has their first mental breakdown, you want to give them all your support and help, but you also need to protect your peace,' she emphasised. Despite everything, she does not consider her marriage 'a failure.' 'I learned fundamental lessons about my boundaries and well-being,' she affirmed.