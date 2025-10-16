Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Cuatro detenidos, uno menor de edad, por la brutal paliza a un joven a la salida de una discoteca de Alicante
Kim Kardashian with her ex-husband Kanye West Efe

Kim Kardashian on the End of Her Marriage to Kanye West: 'I Never Knew What Would Happen When I Woke Up'

The businesswoman has revealed that the rapper has not spoken to his children for two months

Joaquina Dueñas

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 11:50

Comenta

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the latest launch of her SKIMS brand, synthetic pubic hair thongs in various colours that sold out within hours at 40 euros each, Kim Kardashian has opened up about her 'toxic' marriage to Kanye West on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. The businesswoman disclosed that the father of her children has not spoken to them for two months and recalled how he became 'unpredictable' towards the end of their marriage. 'I never knew what would happen when I woke up,' she explained. She cited an example of when her then-partner unexpectedly gifted her several of his Lamborghinis. 'It was surreal to open the garage and find none,' she stated.

When West's emotional crises began, Kim wanted to be by his side and support him through the recovery process. However, the situation became untenable due to his refusal to accept changes that, in the businesswoman's view, would have been 'very healthy and beneficial.' 'When someone has their first mental breakdown, you want to give them all your support and help, but you also need to protect your peace,' she emphasised. Despite everything, she does not consider her marriage 'a failure.' 'I learned fundamental lessons about my boundaries and well-being,' she affirmed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lo pillan tirando escombros en un paraje de Alicante y ahora se enfrenta a la multa más alta
  2. 2 El barrio de Santa Cruz de Alicante se convierte en un laberinto a la luz de las velas
  3. 3 Una pareja ayuda a una persona ebria en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante y acaban detenidos al descubrir que son fugitivos
  4. 4 La isla de Tabarca tendrá hotel para los próximos 15 años
  5. 5 Vía libre para la Ciudad Deportiva del Hércules: no hará falta recalificar el suelo
  6. 6 Dos perros gigantes sueltos aparecen al borde de la autovía de un municipio de Alicante
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 15 de octubre en Alicante
  8. 8 La Aemet avisa de nuevas lluvias en el norte de Alicante
  9. 9 Obras masivas en las carreteras de Alicante: se esperan cortes y cambios en la AP-7, A-70 y N-332
  10. 10 Alicante apaga su sede electrónica por mantenimiento: estos son los trámites fuera de servicio

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Kim Kardashian on the End of Her Marriage to Kanye West: 'I Never Knew What Would Happen When I Woke Up'

Kim Kardashian on the End of Her Marriage to Kanye West: &#039;I Never Knew What Would Happen When I Woke Up&#039;