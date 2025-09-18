It's Not Just the Heat: September is Also Summer for Tourism Benidorm and the rest of the province exceed 85% hotel occupancy in the first half of the month

In Benidorm and the rest of the province, summer ends strongly in terms of tourism

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Thursday, 18 September 2025, 13:15

September has become a key month in the tourism strategy of the Valencian Community, confirming that the season is no longer concentrated solely in July and August. Hotels on the Costa Blanca have maintained solid occupancy in the first fortnight, with rates ranging between 80% and 90% in most destinations, supported by the loyalty of the national market and the growing diversity of international visitors.

Benidorm, the tourist capital of the Marina Baixa, has once again led with a 90.6% hotel occupancy and more than 40,000 available beds. This figure, almost identical to the 90.9% recorded in 2024, confirms the city's strength as a Mediterranean benchmark.

Market analysis reflects the strength of the UK-Spain duo, which accounts for three-quarters of the demand. The British market represents 39.7% of visitors, while the Spanish market reaches 36.2%. Portugal (8.2%) remains the third largest source, followed by Ireland, the Netherlands, and Belgium, which add stability and diversity to the city's international profile.

By category, four-star hotels have a 91% occupancy rate, surpassing last year's figures, while three-star hotels reach 90.4%. For the second half of the month, confirmed bookings already reach 87.7%, consolidating September as a natural extension of August.

Costa Blanca: stability and diversity

The entire Costa Blanca recorded an 86.2% occupancy rate in the first half of September, a figure almost identical to the 86.3% of 2024. National tourism continues to be the majority (48.4%), although international markets such as the UK (15.4%), Belgium (5.5%), and the Netherlands (4.8%) also stand out. The Nordic countries, with Norway and Sweden contributing around 6% together, reinforce the destination's stability.

Within the province, notable results were seen in areas such as Altea (93%), Calpe (89.7%), Finestrat (88.4%), and l'Alfàs del Pi-El Albir (81%), highlighting the strength of the region's unique destinations.

In terms of categories, four-star hotels reached an 89.8% occupancy rate, while three-star hotels stood at 84.6%. For the second half of September, the booking forecast drops to 79%, an expected adjustment in the transition to the low season.

Alicante South: predominance of the national market

In the south of the province, occupancy in the first half reached 82.4%, slightly below last year's 83.2%. Spanish tourism maintains its lead with more than half of the visitors, while the British market contributes 14.7%. France, the Netherlands, and Portugal complete the international base with shares close to 4%.

Bookings for the second half of the month stand at 77.2%, confirming a usual pattern in the gradual closure of the season, but without losing competitiveness compared to previous years.

September, a key piece of the tourism calendar

The data confirms that September is no longer a residual month on the Costa Blanca. Its contribution in terms of occupancy, profitability, and international projection makes the start of autumn a fully integrated period in the tourist season.

The dynamism of Benidorm, the stability of the entire Costa Blanca, and the increasingly important role of Alicante South reinforce the province's weight within the national and international tourism map.