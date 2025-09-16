Junts Agrees with Government to Make Catalan Mandatory in Customer Service for Large Companies The agreement, part of the law regulating customer service, will affect companies with more than 250 employees, a turnover exceeding 50 million euros, or those providing essential public services.

EP Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 19:35 Comenta Share

Junts announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the Government to implement a legal reform making Catalan mandatory for customer service workers in companies with more than 250 employees, an annual turnover exceeding 50 million euros, or those providing essential public services, regardless of their location in Catalonia.

The Catalan independence party announced this agreement within the framework of the bill regulating customer service, a regulation currently under parliamentary process in Congress.

The committee for this law was scheduled for Tuesday, but it was postponed, and a new date must be set to begin reviewing the amendments submitted by parliamentary groups.

Míriam Nogueras' party explains that this agreement enforces the obligation to provide service in Catalan in "all essential public services and any company with more than 250 employees or an annual turnover exceeding 50 million euros."

In this context, they celebrated that this pact with the Government ensures citizens' right to be served in Catalan and also introduced a provision in the regulation to prevent the Generalitat's competencies from being infringed upon in this matter.

Mandatory Training

Among other points, it was agreed that Catalan training would be mandatory for those involved in customer service in the specified companies, and it will no longer be mandatory to respond "at least" in Spanish, but rather in the language the customer uses to address the company.

Written communications between the company and the customer will also need to adapt to the language requested by the latter. "These measures represent a paradigm shift, as they prioritize the consumer's right to be served in Catalan, independent of the company's goodwill or territorial location," Junts remarked.

Carles Puigdemont's party notes that this measure will affect, among others, electricity, gas and water supply companies, telecommunications, airlines, railways, buses, postal services, audiovisual platforms, financial services, or insurance companies.