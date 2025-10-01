Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Julio Iglesias' Former Manager Makes New Revelations About the Artist's Life

Fernán Martínez Claims the Singer Avoids Photos and Mirrors

Joaquina Dueñas

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 14:30

Julio Iglesias' former manager, Fernán Martínez, recently revealed that the international singer's mobility issues were not due to a car accident, but rather "a tumor in the fifth vertebra." Now, he has appeared on the program 'El tiempo justo' to make further revelations about the artist's personality and daily life. "He doesn't allow cell phones, doesn't want photos, doesn't want mirrors... Julio has a huge fear of being ridiculed, of being caricatured. He is very insecure, fears losing his girlfriend, fears that properties will be bought next to him for business purposes... he distrusts everything and everyone. He is very Galician in that," he stated.

Additionally, he recalled a cosmetic surgery procedure that Julio allegedly underwent in Paris, which did not have the desired outcome: "It turned out horrible, he looked at himself and couldn't stand it. He threw a jar of jam at a mirror and ordered all mirrors to be removed from the house: 'I don't want mirrors in this house,' he said," Martínez expressed.

Martínez also referenced two women in his life, Isabel Preysler and Miranda Rijnsburger. "He never allowed anyone in his circle to compete with him in the press, not even Isabel. That caused him problems," he said. In this regard, he emphasized that "Miranda is discreet, she doesn't seek fame, she doesn't compete. She is the support, the head of accounting, the one who pays the workers. She is the perfect woman for Julio because she understands him and adapts to his life," he concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergencias decreta la alerta naranja en el norte de Alicante durante la madrugada: lista de municipios en riesgo
  2. 2 Vandalizan un instituto en Alicante y se dejan los patinetes dentro
  3. 3 Estos son los municipios de Alicante donde más ha llovido este martes
  4. 4 Milagroso rescate en el puerto de Alicante: salvan a una mujer que estuvo cinco minutos en parada tras lanzarse al mar
  5. 5 Fran Sol y Slavy: de la ilusión a la desesperación
  6. 6 Espectacular manga marina en el interior del Mediterráneo visible desde Alicante
  7. 7 La alerta por lluvias devuelve la pesadilla a Alicante: 28 años de la peor riada en la ciudad
  8. 8 El puerto de Alicante instalará una megaplanta frigorífica para conservar frutas y verduras
  9. 9 Adiós a una «deuda histórica» con la UA y la UMH: el nuevo plan de financiación asegura sueldos, nuevos contratos y reformas de infraestructuras
  10. 10 Polémica en Alicante: el obispo Munilla compara los abortos en España con Gaza y carga contra la web financiada por el Gobierno

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Julio Iglesias' Former Manager Makes New Revelations About the Artist's Life

Julio Iglesias&#039; Former Manager Makes New Revelations About the Artist&#039;s Life