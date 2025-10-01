Julio Iglesias' Former Manager Makes New Revelations About the Artist's Life

Joaquina Dueñas Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 14:30 Comenta Share

Julio Iglesias' former manager, Fernán Martínez, recently revealed that the international singer's mobility issues were not due to a car accident, but rather "a tumor in the fifth vertebra." Now, he has appeared on the program 'El tiempo justo' to make further revelations about the artist's personality and daily life. "He doesn't allow cell phones, doesn't want photos, doesn't want mirrors... Julio has a huge fear of being ridiculed, of being caricatured. He is very insecure, fears losing his girlfriend, fears that properties will be bought next to him for business purposes... he distrusts everything and everyone. He is very Galician in that," he stated.

Additionally, he recalled a cosmetic surgery procedure that Julio allegedly underwent in Paris, which did not have the desired outcome: "It turned out horrible, he looked at himself and couldn't stand it. He threw a jar of jam at a mirror and ordered all mirrors to be removed from the house: 'I don't want mirrors in this house,' he said," Martínez expressed.

Martínez also referenced two women in his life, Isabel Preysler and Miranda Rijnsburger. "He never allowed anyone in his circle to compete with him in the press, not even Isabel. That caused him problems," he said. In this regard, he emphasized that "Miranda is discreet, she doesn't seek fame, she doesn't compete. She is the support, the head of accounting, the one who pays the workers. She is the perfect woman for Julio because she understands him and adapts to his life," he concluded.