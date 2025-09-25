Julián Álvarez rescues Atlético in the derby before the derby La Araña's hat-trick completes an exciting comeback for Atlético against Rayo, in a thrilling night where Simeone's team played with fire

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Thursday, 25 September 2025, 00:10

Julián Álvarez chose the best possible way to make his mark, following his "always me" moment on the visitor's bench at Son Moix, when Simeone decided to leave La Araña out for the crucial part of the match in Mallorca. On the pitch, like the greats, the Argentine forward responded, destined to be the key player for this Atlético, as demonstrated by the hat-trick that saved his team from another stumble in the small Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano, which served as a prelude to the big derby against Real Madrid.

With some adjustments before the most anticipated duel, on Saturday, also at the Metropolitano, Simeone's team, in need of a boost from results, aimed to take control of the match from the start, with no intention of suffering another setback and widening the gap with their city rivals just before the head-to-head.

Meanwhile, Rayo, well-organised and tactically disciplined, avoided suffering. Griezmann broke through Rayo's defence with an excellent run, before Batalla's crucial intervention, but it was Julián Álvarez who truly exploited the weakness in Rayo's defence. La Araña erased the bitter taste of the substitution in Mallorca in style, volleying with his left foot, close to the post, a fantastic delivery from Llorente from the right flank.

Atlético Oblak, Molina (Giuliano, min. 56), Le Normand, Hancko, Galán (Raspadori, min. 73), Llorente, Barrios, Koke (Nico González, min. 56), Gallagher (Pubill, min. 82), Griezmann (Ruggeri, min. 79) and Julián Álvarez. 3 - 2 Rayo Batalla, Balliu, Lejeune, Vertrouwd, Chavarría, Ratiu, Unai López (Pedro Díaz, min. 79), Valentín (Ciss, min. 66), Fran Pérez (Álvaro García, min. 66), Isi (Gumbau, min. 85) and Alemao (Pacha Espino, min. 66). Goals: 1-0: min. 15, Julián Álvarez. 1-1: min. 45+1, Chavarría. 1-2: min. 77, Álvaro García. 2-2: min. 80, Julián Álvarez. 3-2: min. 88, Julián Álvarez.

Referee: Hernández Hernández (Canary Committee). Yellow cards for Koke, Balliu, Llorente, Chavarría, Ciss, Le Normand, and Ratiu.

Incidents: Matchday 6 of the League played at the Metropolitano in front of 54,098 spectators.

Atlético, specialists this season in letting leads slip, seemed to take a dangerous step back after the goal. It was merely an illusion, lasting only a few minutes, as the Atlético side regained control of the match. The situation seemed under control when Rayo struck back with a sharp move. Fran Pérez sprinted down the left wing and crossed to the heart of the area, where Alemao, closely marked by Hancko, with neither the referee nor VAR seeing a penalty, shot wide. Simeone's side responded, very incisive down the right flank, but in a similar situation to the goal, Julián did not find the reward this time.

The second half was drawing to a close when Pep Chavarría unleashed a long-range missile, impossible for Oblak. Atlético, victims of bad luck in a tricky start to the season, headed to the dressing rooms without an advantage despite their territorial dominance.

Zozobra and ecstasy

The equaliser frayed the nerves of an Atlético side under pressure from results, facing the prospect of entering the big derby on Saturday eleven points adrift, a chasm. Tempers flared and yellow cards were shown, and Simeone adjusted his tactics with Giuliano and Nico González to add bite on the flanks. The move almost paid off immediately, but the former Juventus player failed to head home, unmarked in the heart of Rayo's area.

As the minutes passed, Atlético's anxiety grew, as another slip-up, the umpteenth of the early league phase, seemed increasingly likely. Panic spread in the Metropolitano when Álvaro García scored brilliantly, beating Oblak one-on-one, but the night was full of surprises, as confirmed by Julián's second goal, simply tapping into the net after Batalla's save from Giuliano's header.

The Atlético faithful rallied, and the shooting began to avoid a slip-up. Giuliano hit the crossbar, with everything in his favour, in the midst of a somewhat late Atlético reaction, but it was Julián Álvarez, the player destined to lead this Atlético era, who was the ultimate hero on a crazy night. La Araña's left-footed strike into the top corner brought pure relief and ecstasy for Atlético in the derby before the derby.