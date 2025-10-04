"The Judicial System is in Crisis in Many Countries and There is No Political Courage to Change It" In 'Midnight Blue', his twilight police officer John Rebus, now an octogenarian and imprisoned, faces the darkest side of corruption and justice / "A novelist would find it hard to make a character like Trump believable"

Paisano de Robert Louis Stevenson o Arthur Conan Doyle, Ian Rankin (Cardenden, 1960) es uno de los grandes de la novela policíaca en Europa. Su icónico detective Jon Rebus entra en una fase crepuscular en 'Azul medianoche' (RBA), vigésima quinta entrega de la serie. Sin placa, octogenario y encarcelado, se enfrenta a lo más oscuro de la corrupción y de «un sistema judicial en crisis», explica Rankin desde Edimburgo donde el narrador escocés ambienta una larga saga que encandila al lector español.

–Corruption, as old as humanity itself, is it more severe, dangerous, and threatening today than ever before?

–It has always existed, but people seem greedier and more selfish today. Now it's easier to bring it to light. Technology can be very useful. We interact more with phones and computers than with real human beings, so we have less empathy.

–In 'Midnight Blue', you show the fragility of a justice system that doesn't seem equal for everyone. Is that blind, fair, and restorative justice a utopia?

–The judicial system in many countries is in crisis. Perhaps in the UK, we imprison too many people. There aren't enough prison officers, so corruption, violence, and drug use are common. Prisoners feel hopeless, with fewer opportunities for education and training. Our courts are overwhelmed: cases drag on for years and satisfy no one. Radical changes are needed, but I doubt politicians have the capacity or courage to implement them. People no longer see the police as "the good guys". That makes it difficult for writers who focus on a police officer as a hero.

–Who are the heroes today, if any? Is Rebus one?

–There are undoubtedly heroes in fiction and real life if you know where to look. Rebus tries to stop people from doing bad things, so maybe he's a hero. But he's not a perfect human being: he has problems and weaknesses and sometimes does the wrong things.

–Trump, Putin, or Netanyahu shape justice to their liking and evade it. Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un also dream of being immortal. Would they make good characters for a crime thriller?

–Trump is so unbelievable, so caricatured, and yet so terrifying, that a novelist would find it hard to convince readers that someone like him could exist. These leaders act like the supervillains in a James Bond novel. They are so extreme in their behaviour that very few novelists would be drawn to them as characters.

–Rebus is imprisoned and about to lose his way in this novel. Is he part of what he fought against?

–He fought against injustice and corruption with a limited view of crime and criminals. Imprisoning him allowed me to show him all this up close and assess the effectiveness (or ineffectiveness) of prison. To make him understand that some prisoners perhaps shouldn't be incarcerated. My books have always been a debate with Rebus: he is more conservative than I am and less open to change. I try to show him that the bad guys aren't always so bad, that redemption is possible, that there are many reasons why a crime is committed, and that the world isn't as binary as he believes.

–You thought of killing him in your first novel and now you're not willing to do it? Do you still care for him?

–It's true that Rebus died in the draft of the first novel. It seemed too cruel, and he survived in the second draft. I didn't know I would spend so many years in his company. I like Rebus more than he likes me. He's brooding, dangerous, and complex. I'm relatively simple and boring. But I like to use him to explore human nature, morality, society, and politics.

–Always intuitive and rebellious, he's old, sick, and has a record. How does that change his way of investigating?

–In the early books, he was a strong and threatening guy who intimidated people to get information. Now he can't. He must use his brain more and his fists less. I've enjoyed watching him deal with his retirement from the police and the deterioration of his health. That makes him a more realistic character. He's almost 80 years old, and I think our relationship is coming to an end.

–Is crime fiction a mirror to know who we are, to recognise our dark side?

–A good crime novel is the 'complete package'. It offers the reader an exciting literary adventure but also tackles big moral questions. It shows the world with its positive and negative aspects. It teaches us things about a country, a city, or a human group. If I want to know a country, I'll look for crime novels written about it. And yes, it's also cathartic: it can show the reader their own dark side and make them re-evaluate their moral stance.

–Entertain or denounce? What's more important?

–To be a full-time writer, you must be an artist. Why else would people buy and read your books? I don't denounce anything: I show something to the reader and challenge them about that situation: that act of corruption, that moral problem... The reader decides whether to denounce it or not.

–Does Rebus really have nothing of you?

–We are from the same town, went to the same school, and drank in the same bar. He also lives on the same street where I lived as a student. But he's my Mr. Hyde: he's more dangerous and seductive than I am, who is the calm Dr. Jekyll, living life at a leisurely pace and never facing danger or darkness.

–You repeat that Edinburgh is a more important character than Rebus himself. Has the city changed for the better, or does it hide its miseries better?

–It never changes. If Robert Louis Stevenson or Arthur Conan Doyle (who were born here) returned to today's Edinburgh, they would recognise many of its streets and buildings. Much like the philosophy of its inhabitants. But it has grown in population, causing a chronic housing shortage. Almost no one can afford to live in the centre, where many people used to live. I've always used Edinburgh as a way to explore and talk about Scotland, and it still fascinates and surprises me.

–After so many books, do you write for pleasure or necessity? Could you live without writing?

–I spend many months a year not writing, and that's fine. But writing is the way I truly connect with the world and learn about it. And it can be a lot of fun. I become a child again, inventing adventures, creating heroes and villains. As a young man, I wrote for fun; it was a hobby. It became a profession, and I felt the pressure to publish a new Rebus novel every year. I no longer feel it. I write a book once every two or three years. I'm learning to relax.

Ian Rankin. A. P.

–You started as a journalist, what do you retain from that profession?

–I'm good at researching; I enjoy doing it for each new book. And I always meet my deadlines, like a journalist. I'm also good at editing, cutting out all the unnecessary parts. And, like some journalists, I'm good at lying...

–Nothing seems reliable with the advent of Artificial Intelligence. How will it change our lives and crime fiction?

–AI is overrated. Many people try to sell it to us as some kind of genius or saviour. I think we'll soon see its shortcomings, but we'll learn to use it for some tasks. But not for the truly creative or important ones. Now we're flooded with stories written and music composed by AI, but it's a passing fad. Soon we'll crave real human connection and interaction.