Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La jueza cita otra vez a la mano derecha de Mazón tras los WhatsApp de la consellera Pradas
José Manuel Cuenca at the Congress. EFE

Judge Summons Mazón's Right-Hand Again After Pradas' WhatsApp Messages

The investigator seeks to question him about the information he had regarding the emergency and the reasons he conveyed to the leader for dismissing the lockdown.

A. Rallo

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 14:10

Comenta

The WhatsApp messages that Salomé Pradas submitted to the court last week have caused a minor upheaval, yet another, in the proceedings led by the magistrate. These are conversations with Mazón's chief of staff, José Manuel Cuenca, and with the president of the Generalitat himself.

More numerous and significant, however, are Cuenca's. In fact, the judge continues her investigation based on this material. Indeed, the magistrate has decided to take a statement again from the former regional secretary as a witness. She intends to question him about the new messages and the information he might have had regarding the emergency.

En actualización

This is breaking news, and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La ruta del almuerzo en Alicante: estos son algunos de los mejores bares y restaurantes
  2. 2 Los nuevos radares de Alicante registran 55 infracciones de tráfico diarias
  3. 3 Piden 60 años de cárcel para un hombre por violar en cuatro ocasiones a la hija de unos amigos en Alicante
  4. 4 La localidad alicantina que reina en Navidad
  5. 5 Este martes arranca en Alicante una huelga de médicos de cuatro días
  6. 6 Diez proyectos para el Alicante de 2026
  7. 7 Desmantelado un punto de venta de droga en Alicante: 700 gramos de cocaína ocultos en el butano
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este lunes 8 de diciembre en Alicante
  9. 9 Nico Espinosa vuelve a parar a la espera del parte médico
  10. 10 Alicante vivirá dos jornadas de apagones: estas son las calles afectadas por los cortes de luz

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Judge Summons Mazón's Right-Hand Again After Pradas' WhatsApp Messages

Judge Summons Mazón&#039;s Right-Hand Again After Pradas&#039; WhatsApp Messages