Judge Summons Mazón's Right-Hand Again After Pradas' WhatsApp Messages The investigator seeks to question him about the information he had regarding the emergency and the reasons he conveyed to the leader for dismissing the lockdown.

A. Rallo Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 14:10 Comenta Share

The WhatsApp messages that Salomé Pradas submitted to the court last week have caused a minor upheaval, yet another, in the proceedings led by the magistrate. These are conversations with Mazón's chief of staff, José Manuel Cuenca, and with the president of the Generalitat himself.

More numerous and significant, however, are Cuenca's. In fact, the judge continues her investigation based on this material. Indeed, the magistrate has decided to take a statement again from the former regional secretary as a witness. She intends to question him about the new messages and the information he might have had regarding the emergency.

En actualización This is breaking news, and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es