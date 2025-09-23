Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The spokesperson of the Popular Parliamentary Group, Juanfran Pérez. TA

Juanfran Pérez: "The PP Always Shows Absolute Respect for All Victims"

The Popular Party's spokesperson criticises Minister Morant: "For her, it's more important to have five minutes on television to criticise Mazón than to fulfil her ministerial duties."

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 18:10

Juanfran Pérez, the spokesperson for the Popular Group in the Corts, stated that "the PP always shows absolute respect for all victims." He explained that during the general policy debate, "representatives of the victims decided to stand up at a certain point during the president's speech and leave the guest gallery. We do not share this stance, but we show absolute respect for the victims."

Juanfran Pérez affirmed that "the president has always respected all victims, regardless of their association. We may agree or disagree with certain decisions, but always from a standpoint of respect."

Regarding the opposition's departure, the Popular Party's spokesperson stated that "they did something premeditated, which is to leave the chamber; in fact, it's not the first time they've done it. The serious issue here is with the 'sanchista' Morant, who, despite having a cabinet meeting, preferred to be here. For her, it was more important to have five minutes on television and criticise Mazón than to fulfil her ministerial duties. We are not surprised by the opposition's attitude because they are engaged in narrative politics."

