Journalism Under Siege

Phil Chetwynd Global News Director, AFP Friday, 26 September 2025, 00:35

Every day, it becomes increasingly difficult to perform the fundamental journalistic task of gathering data and verifying information. It is also becoming more dangerous.

In the first half of 2025, the climate of hostility towards journalists worsened to levels unseen in decades, reflecting a coordinated escalation of violence, intimidation, and censorship.

The social fabric is being torn apart daily as part of, in many cases, deliberate and calculated campaigns to undermine facts, which are the foundation of our shared reality. It is no longer necessary to prove facts false; it suffices to relentlessly defame, sow doubt, and launch conspiracies. Often, social media algorithms take care of the rest.

For Agence France-Presse, an international news agency with a network of journalists worldwide, the figures are stark: in the first six months of this year, there were 25 serious incidents affecting journalists working for us. That is more than was recorded in all of 2024.

These assaults, detentions, expulsions, or the fact that journalists have to flee to save their lives only hint at the magnitude of the global attack on the public's right to information.

Violence and intimidation are spreading geographically. The situation is exacerbated by the rise of authoritarian practices and populist rhetoric that openly attacks the press.

The growing impunity of law enforcement, encouraged by prevailing political messages, has made attacks on journalists increasingly frequent. This is not just an isolated phenomenon of so-called unstable regimes but is also emerging in established democracies and countries with a long tradition of press freedom, pointing to a dangerous shift in global norms.

Journalists have traditionally identified themselves at protests and public events, believing this identification granted them some protection and legitimacy. However, we increasingly see how this makes them targets of attacks. Over the past year, journalists working for AFP have been targeted in various violent assaults at protests in countries as diverse as Turkey, Argentina, and the United States. All were clearly identified as press. All are convinced they were attacked for being journalists.

In many parts of the world, journalism is disappearing. Intimidation and threats have become uncontrollable. We have seen journalists working for AFP forced to flee the entire Sahel region in West Africa, as well as areas of Central America like Nicaragua and El Salvador. In parts of Eastern and Central Europe, our content verifiers face death threats and campaigns of intimidation and silencing.

The message often comes from the top. Last year, the presidency of Argentina posted the following message on social media: "We do not hate journalists enough." In total, the Argentine Journalists Forum recorded 179 attacks on media workers in 2024.

And then there is Gaza. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports that nearly 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza over the past two years. It claims to have recorded more than 20 incidents where specific individuals were allegedly targeted deliberately. Some journalists working for AFP in Gaza refuse to wear bulletproof vests because they fear it makes them a target.

They also claim that people are afraid to be near them because they believe journalists are targets. Yet, perhaps most notably, few governments, among the many countries that have thrived thanks to press freedom, are willing to step forward to defend facts, truth, and press freedom. Many brave and dedicated journalists feel terribly alone at this moment.

This attack on journalism and the campaign to undermine facts occurs at a time when the management of our digital lives is increasingly being transferred to powerful generative artificial intelligence tools. We can all see the astonishing capabilities these tools have for knowledge construction and human advancement, but we are also already seeing how they can be used to contaminate our information ecosystem with a deluge of false content.

This seems to be a turning point. People casually talk about living in a post-truth world. Journalism is imperfect; it does not always get everything right. But the honest aspiration to gather information and seek the truth is fundamental to the proper functioning of our societies. Now more than ever, we must defend the facts. There is no alternative.

This opinion piece is part of the World News Day campaign, a global initiative to showcase the value of journalism.