José Antonio Rueda inaugurates his Moto3 crown with victory

Strong gusts of wind exceeding 50 km/h at the Phillip Island circuit complicated the Moto3 race significantly. However, regardless of the wind, cold, or any condition, the king of the category once again proved he is a step above his rivals. The Sevillian rider faced a tough challenge from local rider Joel Kelso.

The Australian had the opportunity of a lifetime, having secured pole position on Saturday, he went all out on Sunday. Kelso set a blistering pace for the challenging track conditions and immediately created a gap with his rivals. Unfortunately for him, only one rider could keep up, and it was the fastest in the category, Rueda, who stuck to the tail of the 'aussie' idol, and together they broke away, lapping a second faster than the chasing group, where there was a fierce battle for the last podium spot. Another Australian, Roulstone, was particularly active but paid for his impulsiveness with an untimely fall in those early laps, the only one in the entire race.

Kelso did the work in the initial part of the race, and when Rueda took action, taking the lead on lap seven, they were already more than four seconds ahead of their pursuers. Once the Andalusian took the lead, he maintained the pace and did not allow a single overtaking from his rival. Kelso stayed close to the champion throughout the race, but it was impossible to pass, and Rueda ended up securing his tenth victory of a perfect season. In doing so, he kept the Spanish motorcycling streak intact, having won all nineteen Moto3 races held in 2025.

The battle for the last podium spot was more entertaining, with a fierce contest among the other strong men of the category. Rookie Álvaro Carpe took advantage of the chaos in the final laps to gain some distance and return to a podium he hadn't stepped on since May in Italy. Joel Esteban, replacing the injured Foggia in Australia, finished fourth, ahead of Máximo Quiles and Adrián Fernández. Ángel Piqueras, second in the championship, couldn't stay in the podium battle after making a mistake at the entrance to the home straight, going wide and falling to the back of the group. The zero for the Valencian rider tightened the fight for the runner-up spot, with Quiles just three points behind with three races remaining in the season.