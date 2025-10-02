Jorge Martín undergoes surgery again with no return date The 2024 MotoGP champion fractured his right collarbone after a fall in Japan and has been operated on in Spain without knowing if he will be able to ride his Aprilia again this season

Last Sunday, the Motegi circuit witnessed the historic celebration of Marc Márquez's ninth title. However, amidst the explosion of joy and emotion, Jorge Martín was airlifted after suffering a severe crash at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Everything happened very quickly. As soon as the starting lights went out, the entire pack headed for the first braking point. The Madrid rider started from a distant position, the sixth row of the grid (17th), and as he approached turn 1, he lost control of his Aprilia, colliding with everything in his path. Fortunately, he only hit his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, avoiding a potentially tragic pile-up at the most critical moment of any race. The Italian, luckily, was unharmed, but the Spaniard had to be taken to the circuit's medical center with obvious signs of pain in his right arm.

Initial examinations at the circuit confirmed a displaced fracture of the right collarbone, and he was transferred to a hospital near Tokyo for a CT scan to rule out any lung involvement, which was later confirmed. Back in Spain, Martín underwent surgery on Tuesday at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus, led by Dr. Xavier Mir's medical team, successfully. He is now focused on his recovery without rushing the process.

In fact, there is no return date. It is not even known if the 2024 world champion will ride his Aprilia again this season, as confirmed by MotoGP's medical director from the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia, where a new grand prix is taking place this weekend. "Jorge Martín's surgery was completed successfully. It was a complex procedure due to the fracture having three fragments, which were successfully fixed with screws in the middle-distal third of the fracture and a support plate to prevent displacement. Recovery times remain uncertain; we cannot provide an exact return date, but rehabilitation will begin as soon as possible."

Annus horribilis

The injury in Japan is another setback for Jorge Martín, who has only been able to compete in seven of the seventeen grands prix so far. He will not be present this weekend in Indonesia, and his participation in the last four races of this unfortunate 2025 is uncertain.

The promising season, in which he carried the number 1 plate, began with a fall in February in Malaysia during winter testing, causing him to miss the entire preseason. As he was finalizing his return to competition for the start of the championship, he was injured again in a private training session, causing him to miss the start of the championship. When he rejoined, in the first race he participated in Qatar, he suffered the most severe injury of all, with eleven broken ribs and a pneumothorax that forced him to stay a week in the ICU in a Doha hospital and remain sidelined for three months. In total, about twenty fractures have led him to undergo surgery four times in the last eight months, making it impossible to defend the MotoGP title.

It so happens that in the recent Japanese Grand Prix, Jorge Martín was able to fulfill a dream: to have the traditional family photo with the entire MotoGP grid and the previous year's champion presiding over the grid. A snapshot that could not be taken at the first grand prix of the year, as he was convalescing, and until that moment, it had not been repeated because not all the riders were present. A sweet memory that will last a lifetime in this painful and bitter 2025.