Joint Police Operation to Dismantle Illegal Market in Northern Alicante Selling Stolen Goods A total of 52 fines have been issued for illegal street vending, and one man has been arrested for disobedience and receiving stolen goods in this operation by the National and Local Police of Alicante.

The National and Local Police of Alicante have conducted a joint operation to dismantle an illegal market where stolen goods were allegedly being sold. The street market, located on Cuarzo Street in Colonia Requena, lacked the necessary municipal permits for such activity.

In total, the local security forces issued 52 fines for illegal street vending during this operation carried out last Tuesday night. The National Police recovered five mobile phones and a tablet, arresting one individual for alleged disobedience and receiving stolen goods.

According to sources from the National Police, as part of the Levante Security Plan, the joint operation aimed to recover stolen items from an illegal market in Colonia Requena where goods are sold and bought without any guarantee and without the necessary municipal permits.

During the police operation, both uniformed and plainclothes officers attended the street, identifying 52 individuals, arresting one, and checking 42 vehicles, some of which were immobilised by the Local Police due to allegedly irregular origins.

Numerous traffic violation reports were filed, and the National Police issued two drug-related and four disobedience reports, in addition to the 52 fines imposed by local officers for illegal street vending.

This is a new operation in the area aimed at ending the illegal markets that form around Colonia Requena. According to municipal sources, since last September, 320 interventions have been conducted in the surrounding streets of Esmeralda and Olivino. Additionally, months ago, municipal forces dismantled an illegal settlement in the area.

Fight against street vending

Street vending and cleanliness were among the topics discussed last Monday at the Local Security Board meeting held at the Alicante City Hall, presided over by Mayor Luis Barcala, attended by the Government's Deputy Delegate, Juan Antonio Nieves, and other authorities and police commanders.

This is a front that the council has been actively combating since the summer, also in areas with high tourist traffic such as the coastal façade, where several joint operations with the National Police have been conducted.

On July 22, agents destroyed 2,000 kilograms of counterfeit material seized since last Easter at the municipal landfill, corresponding to 408 police intervention files, which had been stored at the Fox unit's facilities. Specifically, they destroyed 720 football kits, 206 bags and wallets, 52 intimate garments, and 48 pairs of trainers.