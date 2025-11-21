Jeep Unveils the Recon: All-Terrain Excellence with On-Road Comfort

N. S. Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:06 Comenta Share

Jeep is looking to the future with the debut of the Jeep Recon 2026, the industry's first and only fully electric 'Trail Rated' SUV. Designed from the ground up for adventure, the Jeep Recon offers Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability in a fully electric package. Built on an electric architecture specifically designed for this purpose, the Jeep Recon combines powerful performance with authentic 4xe capability. The standard all-electric four-wheel drive provides secure traction on various terrains, thanks to Jeep's exclusive Selec-Terrain system, with multiple driving modes tailored to all conditions.

With 650 horsepower and 840 Nm of instant torque, the Jeep Recon offers precise control from the first touch of the accelerator and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It is a bold new expression of the Jeep brand's DNA, electrified and ready for adventure, with an estimated electric range of up to 400 km, depending on the version. Moreover, the core of the Jeep Recon's propulsion system is the front and rear electric drive modules (EDM) designed by Stellantis, each with a power output of 250 kilowatts, providing electric 4x4 traction and instant torque on demand. Each EDM combines an electric motor, gears, and power electronics into a single compact unit for greater efficiency.

Jeep Recon 2026

Off-road performance is optimised by an electronic locking differential that ensures torque flows to both rear wheels when activated. With just a flick of a switch, the driver can shift from an open differential to fully locked.

The front EDM axle uses a final drive ratio of 11:1 in an open differential design that balances performance and comfort. The front axle includes automatic disconnects at each wheel to optimise energy consumption and range in typical road driving conditions, where rear-wheel drive is more efficient.

The Jeep Recon's suspension, with a double wishbone (SLA) at the front and integral link at the rear, responds precisely to driver commands and maximises tyre contact surface to offer an ideal combination of on-road comfort and Jeep off-road capability. The suspension and standard 33-inch tyres on the Moab version provide a ground clearance of 23.9 cm (9.4 inches). Off-road specifications include an approach angle of 34 degrees, a departure angle of 34.5 degrees, and a breakover angle of 23.5 degrees.

The Selec-Terrain traction management system incorporates Rock mode in the Moab version (in addition to Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand modes), offering specific software calibrations for the driver to make the most of an electric propulsion system's capabilities. Rock mode adjusts throttle response to facilitate driving on uneven terrain, allowing for a two-pedal driving technique. This mode also includes a hill start assist function, enabling the driver to move their foot from the brake to the accelerator without the vehicle moving.

Additionally, the Jeep Recon is equipped with Selec-Speed control for steep inclines. When activated, Selec-Speed control maintains the set speed, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

Jeep Recon 2026

The Jeep Recon 2026 combines first-class craftsmanship with bold proportions and unmistakable Jeep DNA. Inspired by tradition but looking to the future, it pays homage to the brand's legacy through iconic design elements while presenting a modern, fully electric vision of adventure, created to excite loyal followers and inspire a new generation of pioneers.

Its expansive glass surfaces maximise visibility, while the front features an illuminated seven-slot grille, U-shaped daytime running lights, and a full suite of premium LED lighting as standard.

True to Jeep's tradition of enjoying the outdoors, the Jeep Recon offers a standard dual-panel panoramic sunroof or an optional Sky One-Touch power sunroof. Integrated electric door handles make access easy, and the Jeep Recon is the only fully electric vehicle designed with removable doors, rear side windows, and a swing gate. No tools required.

Gloss black details on the grille, pillars, and window frames, along with the available gloss black roof, add visual contrast. At the rear, expressive LED taillights inspired by the Wrangler and a swing gate housing a full-size spare tyre, a segment-exclusive feature, stand out.

The interior of the Jeep Recon 2026 is designed for adventure, where ruggedness and functionality combine with refined innovation. Inspired by Jeep's legendary off-road heritage, the cabin blends durable materials, ideal for any terrain, with smart, customisable storage and cutting-edge technology, creating a functional and avant-garde space.

At the heart of the interior is an iconic horizontal design, with a striking grab handle on the passenger side and a clean, symmetrical dashboard. Thoughtful details, such as a modular accessory rail above the instrument panel, where cameras, navigation devices, or even a duck mount can be attached, and textured surfaces resistant to scratches, reinforce the Jeep Recon's off-road capability and technological edge.

Designed with the modern adventurer in mind, the interior of the Jeep Recon redefines utility with increased storage capacity and adaptable functionality. A two-level centre console offers ample space for gear, with a wireless charger available on the upper level and a cable pass-through to a lower compartment ideal for tablets, bags, or larger items. Modular door panels with removable elastic straps and interchangeable cargo solutions provide flexible organisation, while 1,865 litres of rear cargo space (with the second row folded) and a front trunk (85 litres) capable of holding a carry-on suitcase ensure the Jeep Recon is ready for any journey.

Additionally, it features Uconnect 5, Jeep's most advanced infotainment system to date, offering unparalleled clarity, brightness, and customisation. Its sleek buttonless design combines a futuristic aesthetic with practical usability, including appropriately sized digital buttons for ease of use on any terrain. Larger dynamic displays also enhance map readability and camera views, ensuring drivers are always informed and in control.