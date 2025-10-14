The Jeep You Need for City and Adventure: It's Called Avenger e-Hybrid

N. S. Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

There is a Jeep that feels at home both on the road and off it. It is the smallest in the range, yet no less capable. The Avenger e-Hybrid, on one hand, features hybrid functions (energy recovery and low-speed electric propulsion) and technological characteristics such as assisted driving; on the other, it boasts off-road capabilities thanks to its 'selec-terrain', hill descent control, ground clearance, and off-road angles.

Thus, the new Avenger e-Hybrid has been designed to be the first entry point to electrification. It employs a powertrain based on a light 48V hybrid system capable of offering an almost complete hybrid experience. A 100 HP internal combustion engine combined with a 21 kW electric motor is integrated into a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 48V belt starter for a smooth transition to electric propulsion, which also results in greater CO2 savings. The 0.9 kWh lithium-ion battery is located under the driver's seat, without affecting the interior space, which remains the same as the petrol Avenger.

The new Avenger e-Hybrid significantly reduces fuel consumption and, through the brake regeneration system, stores energy to release it when needed in the hybrid cycle. Additionally, the electrified automatic transmission integrated into the 48V hybrid system reduces fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to a conventional automatic transmission. Overall, the 48V hybrid system's consumption is -13% compared to the thermal engine, and if we consider only city driving, the reduction can reach -28% in the WLTP urban cycle.

Moreover, the electric motor and the thermal engine can independently drive the front axle. This means that all low-speed manoeuvres can be performed in silent, fully electric mode for more than 50% of the journey in urban driving, greatly reducing the stress of daily driving. The new Avenger e-Hybrid offers seamless driving comfort, from parking the car with e-parking to making traffic jams almost bearable thanks to the ease of e-creeping and e-queuing functions. Additionally, the new Avenger e-Hybrid can travel up to 1 km with the combustion engine off for smooth driving in low-emission zones, such as 30 km/h areas.

The new Avenger e-Hybrid offers what customers value most from the real hybrid experience: sustainable and comfortable driving. At the same time, the system can provide a bit more excitement when desired, through the E-Boost function. In this mode, the 55 Nm torque of the electric motor adds to the already available torque of the thermal engine. This improves elasticity at low revs and when starting the car.

The hybrid system, with the addition of the 48V belt starter, also ensures smooth and quick transitions between electric and combustion driving modes. But there is another feature of the new Avenger e-Hybrid that makes driving easier and more enjoyable: the new e-DCT6 transmission, now available in the Avenger line, which is ideal for stress-free driving in the city and on the road, with steering paddles to add fun to this tranquil experience.

Furthermore, going off-road is not an issue for it because it has more than 200 mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 20 degrees, a breakover angle of 20, and a departure angle of 34, meaning the legendary Jeep capability is still there, only now it's hybrid. In fact, it also offers 6 driving modes in the form of 7 slots: 3 for urban and long-distance driving: Normal-Eco-Sport, 3 for off-road adventures: Sand-Mud-Snow. Additionally, the hill descent control, which reduces the risk of skidding and loss of control on steep and hard slopes.