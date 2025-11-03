Jeep Commences Production of New Compass in Melfi

Canal Motor Monday, 3 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Jeep has commenced production of the new Compass, the third generation of the SUV model that has achieved over 2.5 million sales worldwide.

Built on the STLA Medium platform, the Compass retains the iconic Jeep design, adding advanced technology and offering complete freedom of choice in engines, from efficient hybrids to fully electric motors.

Designed to stand out in any situation, from urban streets and highways to daily commutes and outdoor adventures, the new Compass combines the allure of a lifestyle and iconic design with impressive interior space and versatility, thanks to an efficient design.

It offers from a 145 HP e-Hybrid and a 195 HP plug-in hybrid to fully electric versions of up to 375 HP, all-wheel drive, and a range of 650 km. Improved aerodynamics, including a drag coefficient of 0.29, maximize efficiency without compromising space or practicality.

On the other hand, the Selec-Terrain systems, 360-degree protection, and intelligently positioned sensors enhance safety and off-road performance while preserving the class-leading comfort that makes the Compass a practical and highly capable SUV.

Technically, it offers the versatility and capability that characterize Jeep. A ground clearance of over 200 mm, optimized approach and departure angles, and a wading depth of up to 480 mm ensure performance on all types of terrain.

Production takes place at the Stellantis Melfi plant, a facility with a strong Jeep tradition. In 2014, Melfi became the first Jeep manufacturing plant outside North America, initially producing the Renegade and later the Compass, including the pioneering 4xe plug-in hybrid versions. Since then, more than 2.3 million Jeep vehicles have rolled off its production lines.

Thanks to an ultra-flexible assembly line, the plant can adapt in real-time to market demand, adjusting the composition of vehicles produced, up to 100% battery electric vehicles if necessary. This "production freedom" ensures that industrial capacity evolves alongside customer preferences.

The Stellantis Melfi complex spans 1.9 million square meters and employs over 4,600 people, with an average tenure of more than two decades. Its full-cycle integration, from stamping to painting, plastics, assembly, and battery production, makes it one of the most advanced and flexible automotive plants on the continent.

The Melfi plant also serves as a testing ground for cutting-edge industrial technologies soon to be implemented in other Stellantis facilities. Among them are advanced laser systems that ensure 100% precision in body alignment and high-resolution electronic cameras that continuously monitor door profiles during production.

Ampliar The new Compass at the Melfi plant F. P.

The plant is also adopting new environmentally friendly manufacturing methods, such as the innovative 4-Wet painting process, which eliminates an entire coating layer to reduce environmental impact. Sustainability is a fundamental commitment throughout the plant: low-consumption heat pumps have already been installed in the paint booths, and their use is expected to expand to other areas. Meanwhile, Melfi is increasing its self-generation capacity through photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, and a biomethane system that recycles organic waste from local farms. The goal is to reach up to 54 MW of renewable energy, equivalent to 70% of the plant's total energy needs, by the end of 2030.

The new generation of the Compass will be consolidated as one of the most widely available models in Jeep's global range. Units produced in Melfi will be marketed in 60 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.