Javier Santos Seeks to Claim Paternity of Julio Iglesias in the United States

Javier Santos is preparing a new legal action to achieve the official recognition of Julio Iglesias' paternity. Santos has spent his entire life fighting for the legal acknowledgment of his relationship with the international singer. Despite his efforts, he has not succeeded, even though a DNA test in 2017 showed a "99% sibling match" with Julio José Iglesias Preysler. Now, the newspaper ABC has revealed that he is preparing, alongside his lawyer Fernando Osuna, a lawsuit to reopen the case in the United States.

The lawyer has explained that they are seeking an American law firm willing to collaborate with them. The plan is to initiate a civil action in Miami, the city where a private detective collected the water bottle of Julio José, from which the aforementioned DNA test was obtained. This would be the first attempt to open a judicial path different from the Spanish one.

The scientific results were presented at the time before the court in Valencia to reopen the case. After an initial favourable ruling in 2019, Julio Iglesias appealed to the Provincial Court, which denied the paternity claim as it was a case judged in the 1990s. It was a matter of form rather than substance, which has been upheld by the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Despite everything, Javier Santos remains determined, and for almost three years, he has filed an appeal with the Geneva Human Rights Committee. "They haven't responded yet. The UN is very difficult... They must reply, but it's uncertain when," Osuna told ABC. Meanwhile, they are working on the possibility that the United States justice system will make a ruling.