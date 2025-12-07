Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Efe

Javier Santos Seeks to Claim Paternity of Julio Iglesias in the United States

The case initiated in Spain awaits a decision from the Geneva Human Rights Committee

Joaquina Dueñas

Sunday, 7 December 2025, 12:40

Comenta

Javier Santos is preparing a new legal action to achieve the official recognition of Julio Iglesias' paternity. Santos has spent his entire life fighting for the legal acknowledgment of his relationship with the international singer. Despite his efforts, he has not succeeded, even though a DNA test in 2017 showed a "99% sibling match" with Julio José Iglesias Preysler. Now, the newspaper ABC has revealed that he is preparing, alongside his lawyer Fernando Osuna, a lawsuit to reopen the case in the United States.

The lawyer has explained that they are seeking an American law firm willing to collaborate with them. The plan is to initiate a civil action in Miami, the city where a private detective collected the water bottle of Julio José, from which the aforementioned DNA test was obtained. This would be the first attempt to open a judicial path different from the Spanish one.

The scientific results were presented at the time before the court in Valencia to reopen the case. After an initial favourable ruling in 2019, Julio Iglesias appealed to the Provincial Court, which denied the paternity claim as it was a case judged in the 1990s. It was a matter of form rather than substance, which has been upheld by the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Despite everything, Javier Santos remains determined, and for almost three years, he has filed an appeal with the Geneva Human Rights Committee. "They haven't responded yet. The UN is very difficult... They must reply, but it's uncertain when," Osuna told ABC. Meanwhile, they are working on the possibility that the United States justice system will make a ruling.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante inicia los trámites para dotar a Gran Vía Sur de una zona verde deportiva
  2. 2 El mayor spoiler de la historia aparece en este belén de Alicante
  3. 3 Una bebé de 20 meses, entre los seis asistidos por un accidente de tráfico en Cox
  4. 4 Controlado un incendio forestal en las inmediaciones del embalse de Guadalest
  5. 5 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 6 de diciembre en Alicante
  6. 6 Una curiosa fiesta con 3.000 globos da la bienvenida a la Navidad en la Vila Joiosa
  7. 7 Detienen en Alicante a un hombre buscado por cometer una agresión sexual en Bélgica
  8. 8 El Consell destinará 6 millones para reducir la población de jabalíes pero descarta casos de peste porcina en la Comunitat
  9. 9 El interior de Alicante triunfa en el puente de diciembre con un lleno en sus alojamientos rurales
  10. 10 Los alicantinos adelantan las compras de Navidad

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Javier Santos Seeks to Claim Paternity of Julio Iglesias in the United States

Javier Santos Seeks to Claim Paternity of Julio Iglesias in the United States