Japan Stuns Ancelotti's Brazil

Javier Varela Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 15:50

Brazilians left stunned by Japan's performance under Carlo Ancelotti. The Asian tour of La Canarinha concluded in the worst possible manner, with a defeat (3-2) in a match that started in their favour but ended in loss within just 19 minutes. This victory marks Japan's first win against the five-time world champions, Ancelotti's second as Brazil's coach, and the first time in history Brazil has lost a 2-0 lead.

With Real Madrid stars Vinicius and Rodrigo in the starting lineup, Brazil took the lead with a goal from Paulo Henrique midway through the first half. Six minutes later, Martinelli extended the lead, which they carried into halftime. It seemed the victory was secured for the Brazilians, but in a frantic 19 minutes, Japan's Minamino, Nakamura, and Ueda completed a historic comeback.

Ancelotti's and Vinicius's expressions, with the latter substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 1-2, said it all. The emphatic victory against South Korea seemed to have revitalized La Canarinha, but this defeat raises doubts once more for a team struggling to find its rhythm, having suffered two losses (Japan and Bolivia) in their last three matches.