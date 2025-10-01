Jaguar Land Rover Seeks £2 Billion to Mitigate Cyberattack Impact

Canal Motor Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 00:10 Comenta Share

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has requested emergency funding of £2 billion from a consortium of banks in an effort to alleviate the severe financial pressure caused by a recent cyberattack. This incident forced the company to halt its global production.

According to the Economic Times, banks such as Standard Chartered, Citigroup, and Mitsubishi UFJ have agreed to provide this urgent credit line, which is expected to be syndicated to a broader group of entities.

The 18-month loan aims to secure JLR's liquidity to cope with revenue losses and disruptions in its supply chain. This financing is separate from another €1.5 billion loan that the company already has in place.

The company has announced that it will resume part of its production at its plants in the "coming days" while continuing to deal with the aftermath of the cyberattack suffered in early September.

"We know there is much work to be done, but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress," JLR stated.

The British firm has explained that some sections of its production operations will resume amid a "controlled and phased restart" of its operations, after having halted all manufacturing since the beginning of the month, with several extensions.

The cyberattack has paralyzed operations of the UK's largest car manufacturer, affecting plants in the UK, Slovakia, Brazil, and India, which have been experiencing stoppages since the beginning of the month. Additionally, it has caused chaos in the supply chain, leading to delays in payments to suppliers.

Last week, the company confirmed that some of its systems had returned to operation, allowing it to process invoices and expedite the distribution of parts. JLR has set a target to resume some of its manufacturing operations from October 1, although it has warned that a full return to capacity will take time.

UK Industry Secretary Chris McDonald stated that he is "very aware of the difficulties the stoppage is causing to suppliers and employees, many of whom are already suffering economic losses through no fault of their own," before visiting the plant with Business Minister Peter Kyle.

JLR, owned by the Indian group Tata Motors since 2008, produces Jaguar and Land Rover models in the UK and is one of the country's key industrial engines, so the stoppage has a ripple effect on hundreds of supplier companies and thousands of jobs.