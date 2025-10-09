Iveco Crossway Range Secures Fifth 'Sustainable Bus of the Year' Title

Canal Motor Thursday, 9 October 2025, 08:45 Comenta Share

IVECO BUS, having previously won the 'Sustainable Bus of the Year' award in 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2024 in the intercity vehicle category, continues its success with the CROSSWAY ELEC, crowned as the 'Sustainable Bus of the Year 2026'.

This 100% electric vehicle, introduced at the end of 2024 as part of the CROSSWAY range, completes the manufacturer's zero-emission solutions offering to support the energy transition.

The 'Sustainable Bus Award' jury, consisting of journalists from 10 European countries (Italy, France, Germany, Finland, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Romania, Poland, and Spain), particularly appreciated the sustainable development principles adopted by the manufacturer, both in design and production, to offer a sustainable and emission-free intercity transport solution.

In addition to the vehicle's modular design and flexible energy storage—which maintains passenger capacity and luggage space—criteria such as low noise levels, component recyclability, and the environmental commitments of the Vysoké Mýto site were also highlighted.

"Receiving the 'Sustainable Bus of the Year 2026' award with our CROSSWAY ELEC is a great source of pride. This fifth recognition for our CROSSWAY range, the undisputed leader in its segment, highlights our ability to innovate and anticipate the evolution of collective transport. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to more sustainable and decarbonised mobility," commented Claudio Passerini, President of the Bus Business Unit of Iveco Group, during the award ceremony at Busworld, Brussels (Belgium).

As a leader in sustainable mobility, IVECO BUS has expanded its range of solutions to help transport operators reduce their carbon footprint. The CROSSWAY ELEC, the second electric version of the iconic CROSSWAY range, has been designed to decarbonise school and intercity transport. Available in classes II and III, it complements the CROSSWAY Low Entry ELEC, thus forming a complete range of electric solutions covering both urban and peri-urban missions.

The CROSSWAY ELEC stands out for its flexibility and modularity in battery choice, offering adaptable autonomy for both short trips and longer journeys of up to 500 km, while maintaining passenger and luggage capacity.