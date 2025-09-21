Italy Retains Billie Jean King Cup The Italians secure the final in the two singles matches and defeat the United States to retain their crown

Italy reigns supreme in the Billie Jean King Cup. With Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini, the Italians have retained their crown and claimed their sixth title in this competition.

With the victory against the United States, sealed in the singles matches without needing to resort to doubles, the Italians have secured two consecutive titles as they did in 2009 and 2010, when they had Flavia Pennetta, Francesca Schiavone, Roberta Vinci, and Sara Errani. The latter has achieved her fifth BJK Cup (formerly the Federation Cup).

After overcoming China in the quarter-finals and Ukraine, who defeated Spain, in the semi-finals, Tathiana Garbin's team confirmed their spectacular week in Shenzhen with a swift victory against the United States, who were the favourites in this final.

However, Cocciaretto, the revelation of the tournament despite being ranked 91st, defeated Emma Navarro (18) with a double 6-4, greatly easing the final for the Italians, who then had their number one, Paolini, a finalist at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and the doubles, with Paolini and specialist Errani.

And there was no need to resort to doubles. Paolini defeated Jessica Pegula, the seventh-best player in the world, 6-4, 6-2, and gave Italy their sixth title.

Italy's dominance in current tennis is overwhelming, and besides having won the last two BJK Cups - last year's in Malaga - they have also won the Davis Cups of 2023 and 2024.

In two months, in Bologna (Italy), the team led by Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti will seek to lift the third consecutive 'salad bowl'. For the men, it would be the third in their history.