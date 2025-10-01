Italian GB350S 'Hachimaan' Wins Honda Customs 2025 Competition

V. D. Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

Honda hosted the sixth edition of its custom motorcycle competition among official European dealerships, which each year features a different model from the Japanese range. This edition spotlighted the new GB350S.

The eleven finalists from seven different countries (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland), showcased at the annual Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz, were voted on throughout the summer via the hondacustoms.com platform.

The 2025 edition has been, by far, the most successful Honda Customs competition, with over 30,000 online votes cast between June 12 and August 31, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous year.

The GB350S 'Hachimaan', created by Italy's MAAN Motocicli (@motocicliaudaci), was crowned the winner of the competition. With a total of 9,572 votes (representing 31% of the 30,094 cast), 'Hachimaan' was the most extreme reinterpretation of the GB350S. Created by the 2022 winners, MAAN Motocicli (@motocicliaudaci), the bike adopts a Japanese Bobber style, finished in a bright blue with numerous custom components. MAAN Motocicli becomes the first winner with more than one victory in the competition, and the fifth customizer to achieve the top accolade.

Nicola Manca, founder and director of the design studio behind the bike, Motocicli Audaci, explains that "winning for the second time is a great feeling of satisfaction. The first time you can win by chance, boldness, or other reasons: beginner's luck. But winning a second time is a confirmation that is always difficult to achieve and should never be taken for granted. It's a recognition that shows us we are on the right path," adds Nicola.

Nicola Manca, founder and director of Motocicli Audaci

"When we saw the competition bike," continues the customizer, "we assumed it would lend itself perfectly to café racer, scrambler, or brat style modifications. That's why we decided to differentiate our creation from what we assumed would be the mainstream, highlighting what we consider the true novelty of this bike: a beautiful air-cooled vertical single-cylinder engine."

The entire idea was based on the need to enhance the engine, minimizing all surrounding structures to act as a backdrop and highlight it even more. They were inspired by Japanese choppers: sleek, minimalist, and with vertical engines. An additional homage to the land of the rising sun.

According to Nicola, the most challenging element to incorporate was "the reconstruction of the rear frame," and he also explains that his favorite part is "the manual gearbox. It wasn't a functional choice, because leaving the clutch controls on the handlebars would certainly have been easier, but it wouldn't have been consistent with the concept of reductionism."

'Hachimaan' took about 250 hours to build and 20 days, working mornings, afternoons, and nights. Prior to this entire process, there was preliminary work on line study, activity planning, and team coordination.