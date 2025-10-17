Isidro Fainé Promotes Social Commitment of Savings Banks and Retail Banks from Washington WSBI Members Increase Annual Resources for Social Initiatives to $4 Billion for Poverty Reduction and Youth Empowerment

Isidro Fainé, President of the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI), held the 34th General Assembly and the 4th Social and Philanthropic Council in Washington this week, coinciding with the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Representatives from 82 retail banks and savings banks from 59 countries worldwide participated in the meetings.

In his opening speech at the General Assembly, the President of the "la Caixa" Foundation, CECA, and WSBI stated that "the current international economic landscape has been characterized by persistent volatility and continuous adjustments." He also noted that "trade tensions among major global players, geopolitical instability, and structural imbalances have created a complex and fragmented environment," and that "inflationary pressures, disruptions in the energy market, and regulatory uncertainty continue to test the resilience of our economies."

"Amidst these challenges," Fainé added, "we are also witnessing some encouraging progress: renewed efforts in strategic cooperation, fiscal initiatives aimed at sustaining growth, and technological innovation that enhances adaptability and competitiveness. The path forward will require a shared commitment to openness, institutional strength, and constructive dialogue. Only through collaboration and forward-looking strategies can we navigate this transformative moment and build a more stable, inclusive, and dynamic global economy."

Subsequently, the regional presidents of the WSBI working groups in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean presented the progress of each region, as well as the most relevant challenges.

$4 Billion Annually for Social Work

WSBI members have increased their annual resources to nearly $4 billion for social initiatives that contribute to poverty reduction, youth empowerment, female entrepreneurship, elderly care, and environmental sustainability.

This was confirmed at the 4th Social and Philanthropic Council of the WSBI, which this time focused on youth empowerment, especially young women. For international retail banking, this is a broad and ongoing commitment that ranges from promoting financial education and savings habits to expanding access to opportunities and long-term resilience. Other topics that focused the Council included financial education, job creation for disadvantaged groups, and promoting partnerships between the entity's members and major global philanthropy players.

Isidro Fainé, President of the WSBI and its Social and Philanthropic Council, thanked all Council members for their commitment and encouraged them to continue expanding it: "In times of uncertainty, investing in people, fostering trust, and acting with purpose are essential for a future that is not only economically viable but also socially just. By focusing on issues like youth, we are working together to forge a more inclusive future with greater impact for the next generation."

The President also highlighted that "Strengthening social cohesion is a strategic priority for the WSBI. Its members, rooted in their communities and guided by the values of inclusion and responsibility, play a vital role in supporting vulnerable groups and promoting financial inclusion. These efforts are fundamental to building resilient societies."

Among other projects, the Social Innovation Camp of Junior Achievement Portugal, an initiative by Banco Montepio, was presented at the meeting. It is a bootcamp designed to empower young people, especially women aged 15 to 18, encouraging them to develop social entrepreneurship projects.

A positive assessment was also made of the WSBI Social Week, a global initiative held from September 8 to 12 this year, which aimed to jointly highlight the social action of WSBI members.

The Social and Philanthropic Council is a WSBI body that embodies the principles rooted in associated savings banks and retail banks, such as social investment and contribution to philanthropy. It also serves as a platform for members to exchange ideas and share best practices, fostering investments to strengthen and empower the most vulnerable people.

Project in Nigeria and Strategic Alliance with FAO

As part of the meetings held in Washington, a new WSBI project in Nigeria, initiated in July this year, was also presented. This project, aimed at improving the living conditions of small-scale female farmers in the African country, is being developed in collaboration with the Visa International Foundation and the "la Caixa" Foundation, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Bank's WE-Fi-Code (Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative Code) program. It is currently a one-year pilot project that could be extended to other countries in the future.

The WSBI has also signed a collaboration agreement with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and is developing another strategic alliance with AFLATOUN, an organization that provides social and financial education to 10.5 million children and young people worldwide.

Awards for Inclusive, Sustainable, and Responsible Banking The WSBI also held the first edition of its Awards, bringing together members from five continents to recognize their contribution to inclusive, sustainable, and responsible banking with real impact.

From innovative financial products to climate finance solutions, digital transformation, and initiatives that empower women and youth, the awards showcased concrete examples of how banks are driving progress.

Nearly 100 applications were received in six categories. The Awards reflect the shared commitment of WSBI members to developing inclusive, resilient, and future-ready financial systems. With this initiative, the WSBI demonstrates that responsible banking goes beyond financial performance, focusing on creating long-term value for people, society, and the planet.