Isabelle Junot poses with a newspaper announcing her pregnancy. Instagram

Isabelle Junot Announces She is Expecting Her Second Child

Married to Álvaro Falcó since 2022, they welcomed their first baby in June 2023

Joaquina Dueñas

Monday, 13 October 2025, 16:20

Comenta

Isabelle Junot has announced her pregnancy through a playful post on her social media. The wife of Álvaro Falcó shared a series of three photographs where she is seen posing in her living room with a newspaper, which, when removed, reveals her growing baby bump. "Breaking news: Coming soon... Boy or girl?" reads the caption accompanying the images. The post quickly filled with congratulatory messages.

The baby they are expecting will be the couple's second child, following the birth of their first daughter, Philippa, just over two years ago in June 2023. Isabelle and Álvaro met in 2016 at the Swiss ski resort of Gstaad but did not start their relationship until two years later when they reunited in Madrid. In April 2022, they exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony at the Palace of the Marquises of Mirabel, surrounded by friends and family, including Álvaro's cousin, Tamara Falcó, who was among the first to congratulate the couple on social media.

