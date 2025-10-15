Irene Rosales finds new joy with a Seville businessman

Joaquina Dueñas Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 12:47 Comenta Share

Irene Rosales has captured the headlines this Wednesday. Both Semana and Lecturas magazines have published images of Kiko Rivera's ex-wife with her new partner. Last Monday, journalist Lorena Vázquez revealed that the Sevillian was experiencing a new romance and named her current companion on 'Y ahora Sonsoles': "Guillermo is a Sevillian businessman in his forties. Dark-haired, with a beard and a gym-toned body. He is recently separated and has a teenage son. He is a very discreet guy, a very serious businessman. And, by the way, he is very attractive. I have seen photos and he is quite good-looking."

Later, on the same set, Irene herself confessed that she was starting a relationship and clarified that "he is an anonymous person." "We must respect the privacy of individuals, especially those who do not belong to this world," she requested from her colleagues. "He hasn't come out, they have brought him out. He hasn't appeared anywhere," she specified.

Regardless, the budding couple is living their romance naturally and is not hiding. In fact, the photos published in various magazines capture several dates. Guillermo accompanied Irene to Madrid when the Sevillian traveled to the capital to participate in the program 'Dancing with the Stars'. He stayed at the hotel and strolled through El Retiro while she fulfilled her professional commitment. Then, with Irene back, they went out for a drink. The next day, they left together for the station. Back in Seville, they left separately to meet again near the station where a friend picked them up by car.

They have also enjoyed a getaway to Cádiz, where they walked hand in hand and kissed in the street, oblivious to onlookers. A romantic date filled with smiles and intimate gestures. In fact, two days before the breakup of Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera became public, the television collaborator was seen with the businessman.

Guillermo is a 41-year-old man residing in Castilleja de la Cuesta, a Sevillian town where Irene lives and where Kiko Rivera also lived until recently. He owns a company that installs artificial grass and playgrounds, and he has known the DJ's ex-wife for years; there is even photographic evidence of it. On his Instagram wall, there is a photo posted on December 2, 2020, where the two pose at Irene and Kiko's family home, with the businessman thanking her for hiring his services for her home.

At the end of August, the breakup of Kiko and Irene came to light. Although it had happened some time before, the couple decided to continue living in the same home to make the transition easier for their daughters, Ana and Carlota, aged 9 and 7. Once the separation was known, both confirmed the news with statements denying the involvement of third parties, and Kiko moved to a new home in an exclusive development in Bollullos de la Mitación. Two months later, Irene has moved on and is enjoying this new phase with her new companion.