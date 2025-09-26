The 'Invisible Thread': The Method Used by a Gang Based in Torrevieja to Burgle Dozens of Homes The organisation travelled across the provinces of Alicante, Murcia, and Albacete to carry out their heists | The perpetrators marked homes and gained entry using highly specialised tools

National Police have dismantled a criminal organisation based in Torrevieja that burgled homes in Alicante, Albacete, and Murcia using the 'invisible thread'. This method involved marking homes with a fine thread of transparent glue. If it remained in place upon inspection, they would enter the home to ransack it using specialised techniques such as 'bumping', 'magic key', or 'impressioning', according to police sources.

The investigation began last June in Murcia due to the increase in home burglaries during the holiday season. National Police identified a member of the organisation responsible for selecting buildings and locating homes where he placed a thread of transparent glue on the door frame to detect resident movement.

Hours later, other gang members specialised in door opening would return to the marked homes and manipulate the lock without causing visible damage or making any noise. Investigators set up numerous surveillance operations to understand the gang's modus operandi, their division of roles, and their itinerant nature, confirming that they travelled from Torrevieja to various towns in neighbouring provinces.

Thus, searches conducted in a Torrevieja residence and hotel rooms in Alicante allowed National Police to recover numerous stolen items, a large quantity of jewellery, and 9,000 euros in cash, as well as highly specialised tools for committing burglaries and several vehicles used by the organisation for their movements and to carry out home burglaries.

Officers managed to arrest the four members of the organisation, who are charged with ten alleged burglaries in homes in Murcia, Alicante, and Albacete, noting their high level of specialisation in committing these crimes. The judicial authority has ordered the immediate provisional imprisonment of the two main suspects and leaders of the criminal network.

Methods used to burgle homes

To gain entry to homes, they used various methods. One of them is 'bumping', which involves inserting a manipulated key into the lock cylinder and striking it to make the cylinder's pins "dance", allowing the key to turn. All this in half a minute.

Another technique employed is the 'magic key', consisting of a handle with a small grip ending in "combs" that take the shape of a lock. With the right tension and movements, these adopt the shape of the blade, opening locks in seconds.

Finally, 'impressioning' involves two phases. Initially, the criminal inserts a malleable aluminium sheet into the lock, so that when the key is inserted, the key's teeth are imprinted on the aluminium plate, creating a mould. Once the impression is made, they create an identical copy.