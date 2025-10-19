Investment, Responsibility, and Luggage: How to Ride the Camper Wave Without Worries and with a Desire to Repeat

N. Soage Sunday, 19 October 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

The camper phenomenon has evolved from an alternative trend to a well-established way of travelling. In Spain, camper and motorhome registrations grew by 22% in 2024, with over 6,400 new vehicles on the road. Travelling in a camper is not just about moving; it's about changing how you perceive time, distances, and freedom. Every traveller remembers the first sunrise by the sea, the hot coffee with open doors, or the feeling that the destination is entirely up to you.

But if you're dreaming of hitting the road and don't know where to start, roadsurfer has gathered for us five tips to make your debut in the camper world with style, safety, and a free spirit.

First and foremost, rent before you buy, because before investing in a camper van, you should experience the real deal and decide. Renting allows you to discover what you need, which type of vehicle suits your travel style, and whether you feel comfortable with this lifestyle. For instance, on platforms like roadsurfer, you can choose from compact models ideal for couples, family campers, or larger motorhomes, all less than three years old and fully equipped with a bed, kitchen, stationary heating, and utensils.

Additionally, roadsurfer offers unlimited mileage, two included drivers, comprehensive insurance, and free cancellation up to 48 hours before. In other words: zero worries, just enjoy the journey.

Secondly, plan... but also leave room for improvisation. One of the greatest pleasures of the camper world is not having to decide everything before setting off. Plan a base route, yes, but let the journey flow. You might want to stay an extra night by a lake or swap the mountains for the coast. Apps like roadsurfer spots include over 10,000 places to legally stay overnight across Europe: from official areas to farms, wineries, or rural estates that welcome travellers.

The advice: draw a flexible roadmap and avoid travelling more than 200 km daily. In this type of journey, the goal is not to arrive, but to enjoy the ride.

Thirdly, know the rules and travel with respect. In Spain, overnighting is not the same as camping. You can sleep inside your camper anywhere parking is allowed, as long as you don't set up outside elements (awning, chairs, tables). Following these rules is essential to maintain good relations with locals and authorities, and to ensure this way of travelling remains welcome. Also, practice the "leave no trace" principle: don't leave rubbish, empty tanks only in designated areas, and shop locally whenever possible. Camper travel is not just about freedom; it's also about responsibility.

Moreover, travel light: comfortable clothes, a good book, a flashlight, and some music. Every extra item is less space. In fact, roadsurfer provides their vehicles with a "camper-ready kitchen kit," so you don't have to worry about dishes, pots, or a coffee maker. The rest is up to you: the suitcase becomes light when what you carry is time and a desire to discover.

Finally, you're in the best season to start. If it's your first time, autumn is the perfect moment. Temperatures are mild, landscapes are painted in ochres and golds, and the most popular destinations are free of tourists. There are three ideal routes for beginners. The Ribeira Sacra in Galicia: winding roads through vineyards, viewpoints, and natural hot springs by the Sil. The Ordesa National Park in Huesca: beech forests, waterfalls, and fairy-tale trails. And the Costa Brava: tranquil coves, white villages, and sunsets over the Mediterranean. In all of them, you'll find nearby overnight areas and excellent local cuisine.