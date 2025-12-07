Investigation into Possible Gender-based Violence in Seville The Civil Guard has arrested a suspect in connection with the crime

The Civil Guard is investigating the discovery of a 30-year-old woman's body in a house in the Seville town of El Viso del Alcor as a potential gender-based violence crime. A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident following a fire alert.

Officers from the Armed Institute found the woman's body after a fire alert in a house in El Viso del Alcor. The victim showed "signs consistent with knife violence."

According to the same sources, a 35-year-old man, who may have had a romantic relationship with the woman, has been detained in connection with the incident.

The autopsy will determine the exact cause of death and whether it was due to a knife attack or the fire in the house.

According to the same sources, the victim was not registered in the Viogen system, while the aggressor was listed due to a previous relationship with another woman.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence has confirmed on social media that it is "gathering data" on the case as a "suspected gender-based murder."

The Minister of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families, and Equality of the Andalusian Government, Loles López, expressed her condolences to the victim's family on social media, stating that "there is nothing worse than ending the day with this terrible news, a suspected case of gender-based violence in El Viso del Alcor."

The Deputy Government Delegate in Seville, Francisco Toscano, also confirmed that the case is being investigated as a potential gender-based crime. He urged "any woman who feels even slightly threatened or anyone in her surroundings to come forward and file the necessary reports with the State's security forces."