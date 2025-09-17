Introducing the e-Palette: Toyota's Innovative New Multi-Purpose Electric Vehicle

This next-generation model is designed for transportation, but also offers versatile mobility experiences adaptable to multiple uses.

Toyota has launched its new battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e-Palette. This model, designed for the next generation of mobility, goes beyond being a mere means of transport: it is conceived as a versatile platform for multiple uses, capable of transforming the way people move in urban environments.

The e-Palette stands out for its modular design and unusually spacious interior with large windows, which can be adapted for various purposes throughout the day. In the morning, it can function as a shuttle minibus for passenger transport, while at night it can transform into a mobile shop, a service space, or even an entertainment centre.

The vehicle's flexibility allows for customisation for clients of any kind, from delivery companies to immersive tourism services, opening up a range of new mobility experiences.

The e-Palette focuses on accessibility, featuring a low floor and wide sliding doors that facilitate entry and exit, as well as an optional electric ramp for wheelchair users. The ability to adjust the vehicle's height allows it to overcome curbs up to 15 cm effortlessly.

Ampliar Its spacious interior allows for customisation F. P.

The vehicle is equipped with level 2 automated driving assistance systems (ADAS) and aims to integrate a level 4 autonomous driving system by 2027.

This technology, combined with safety systems and an innovative steer-by-wire system, ensures a safe and smooth journey. The company plans to conduct demonstrations at the TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO and Toyota Woven City, its prototype city of the future, to validate the use of the e-Palette in transport services and as an emergency power source.