Introducing the Jaecoo 5: The Pet-Friendly SUV for Animal Lovers

A growing number of families are incorporating pets into their daily travels, making a clean and healthy vehicle interior a top priority for car owners.

Tailored for the modern urban elite, the Jaecoo 5—a compact SUV—meets the high demands of pet-travelling owners with its innovative product philosophy and user-centric design. From a pet-friendly cabin to long-distance travel solutions, every detail is crafted for comfort, functionality, and style. Most notably, it has proven its exceptional quality by passing rigorous tests and earning the TÜV SÜD Pet-Friendly Cabin certification.

This certification carries significant weight: TÜV SÜD, with over 150 years of history, is a leading global technical service provider known for its stringent and professional certification system. Achieving this certification requires not only passing multiple rounds of scientific laboratory tests but also thorough factory inspections covering the entire production chain, from raw materials to manufacturing processes. Each certification issued is a high-quality standard in the industry. The Jaecoo 5 has excelled in this prestigious certification system, successfully completing 32 individual tests that rigorously validate its product quality, offering a quality assurance to pet-travelling users.

The innovative use of Amway's semi-silicone PU material in the Jaecoo 5 creates a sanitary barrier for pets, addressing two key aspects: antibacterial protection and odour control.

For many pet owners, the moment their furry friend jumps into the car marks the beginning of chaos: paw prints, food remnants, and drool quickly turn the seat into a crime scene. Fortunately, the Amway semi-silicone PU seats in the Jaecoo 5 significantly reduce these concerns. The material boasts long-lasting antibacterial properties and has passed the international antibacterial test ISO 22196-2011, with an inhibition rate exceeding 99.9% against common bacteria.

This effectively prevents bacterial growth on seat surfaces, reducing the risk of pets coming into contact with germs at their source. Additionally, the material has natural stain-resistant attributes, making it difficult for paw prints or food remnants to leave visible marks. Even when stains occur, following the standard cleaning procedure (using water, soapy water, and detergent in sequence) easily restores cleanliness, turning the "crime scene" into a comfortable and hygienic cabin in no time.

Invisible dangers like formaldehyde and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) can silently linger inside a vehicle. The Jaecoo 5's meticulous approach to odour control is designed precisely to eliminate these threats. The adopted Amway semi-silicone PU material features inherently low odour emissions, with an odour rating of ≤3.0, surpassing industry standards and significantly reducing the generation of strange odours and harmful gases.

Moreover, the Jaecoo 5 applies strict control during the material storage process, preventing cross-contamination between different components that could release hazardous substances. These combined efforts ensure that cabin air remains fresh and safe, protecting pets from invisible health risks throughout the journey.

From eliminating visible stains and the bacteria they cause to safeguarding against invisible odour risks, the Jaecoo 5 delivers on its promise of providing a pet-friendly cabin through innovative materials and meticulous manufacturing. This achievement not only represents a robust response to the 32 TÜV SÜD certification tests but also ensures that every journey shared between people and pets is filled with peace of mind and comfort.