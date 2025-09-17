Introducing the Honda WN7: The Brand's First Electric Motorcycle

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 14:06 Comenta Share

Honda has not even waited for the Milan Motorcycle Show EICMA, which will take place next November and where manufacturers usually unveil the main novelties of the season, to reveal the first official images and specifications of its fully electric motorcycle, which was recently spotted camouflaged on European roads as part of its development process.

Following the arrival of its electric scooters EM1 e: and CUV e:, the Japanese firm has now announced more details of its first large 100% electric motorcycle, which will be marketed under the name Honda WN7: the 'W' is inspired by the development concept 'Be the Wind', the 'N' refers to 'Naked', and the 7 denotes the power category.

It retains the futuristic design of the EV Fun concept presented at EICMA in 2024 and will offer more than 130 km of range. It is equipped with a fixed lithium-ion battery and flexible options to alleviate charging stress. It is compatible with the CCS2 fast charging used in the automotive world, meaning it is possible to go from 20 to 80% charge in just 30 minutes, while with 6 kVA home 'wall box' chargers, a full charge from 0 to 100% will be completed in less than 3 hours.

Ampliar Honda WN7 honda press

Its curb weight is 217 kg, and its powertrain, based on an 18kW liquid-cooled motor, develops power similar to that of a 600cc internal combustion engine motorcycle. However, its torque of 100 Nm is comparable to that of a 1000cc bike. Honda is also preparing an 11kW version for the A1 license.

Its equipment includes a five-inch TFT screen with RoadSync connectivity and exclusive EV menus, as well as LED lighting front and rear. The rest of the technical details and specifications will be available at EICMA 2025.

According to Honda, the WN7 has been developed with unparalleled levels of expertise and knowledge to ensure that Honda's classic qualities of balance, stability, and pure fun are fully evident. They add: "The Honda WN7 has been developed to offer new riding sensations in silence, smoothness, and free of vibrations (and emissions), providing riders with a very different emotional experience compared to traditional motorcycles."