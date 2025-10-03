Interurban Bus Strike in Alicante Halts Line 24 and Airport Connection Health issues stemming from stress have affected the bus depots, with one worker even requiring ambulance assistance at Plaza del Mar.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 3 October 2025, 12:13

The interurban bus strike, despite starting without notable incidents, is causing midday tension in Alicante. Line 24, connecting the capital with San Vicente and the University of Alicante (UA), and the C6 line linking Alicante-Elche airport with the city centre, have been suspended, according to union sources.

The workforce cites the day's tension as a primary reason for this situation, with several drivers needing treatment for anxiety attacks. Specifically, five of them required "medical attention at the mutual", leaving Line 24 out of service, as reported by TodoAlicante.

There have also been tense moments at the Plaza del Mar stop, near Postiguet Beach. This is the terminus for the C6 line, which connects the city with El Altet airport. The vehicle's driver required on-site ambulance assistance due to anxiety issues stemming from the challenging situation during the strike's resumption.

En actualización This is a breaking news story, and we are working to provide more information. Follow all updates on todoalicante.es