The international community in Torrevieja rallies to find a 63-year-old man missing for over two weeks His sister and wife appeal for help to locate Marc Tulloch, last seen on September 20th, who lacks essential medication for his 'mental and physical health'

The international community in Torrevieja has rallied to locate Marc Tulloch, a 63-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks in the area. His sister and wife have posted numerous messages and information about him on social media, highlighting that he is disoriented and without the necessary medication for his physical and mental health.

Various platforms and Facebook profiles have started sharing his photos to find Marc, who was last seen on September 20th in the Lagos Jardín area, in Los Balcones. The family explains that he may have moved on foot in this area.

The missing man's family insists that he has no money or phone and lacks the necessary medication 'for his physical and mental health.' They emphasize that although he may be disoriented and appear 'homeless, he is approachable and friendly,' and they desperately seek any help or clue that could lead to him.

The 63-year-old man left his home on Thursday, September 18th, around 1 PM and has not returned since. He was picked up by the Local Police in La Zenia that same night and taken to Torrevieja Hospital, where he was discharged in the early hours. The man, who was waiting for an ambulance to return home, disappeared before it arrived and was last seen on September 20th by locals in the area.

The last time he was seen, Marc was wearing black trousers without shoes or a shirt and was carrying a white bag full of bottles. The man, who is of slim build, is 1.75 meters tall, 63 years old, and has straight blonde hair.