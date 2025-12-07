Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

View of Alcoi. Miriam Gil

The Interior of Alicante Triumphs During December Holiday with Full Capacity in Rural Accommodations

Over 90% of establishments in the Valencian Community have nearly all their spaces reserved

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Sunday, 7 December 2025, 07:25

The interior of Alicante is emerging as one of the favourite destinations for tourists during the December holiday. The vast majority of rural accommodations in the Temps de Interior network are fully booked, while most of them anticipate full occupancy during these festive dates leading up to Christmas.

Temps de Interior reports that more than 90% of accommodations have "practically all their spaces reserved," while 93% "expect to reach between 95 and 100% total occupancy" between December 5th and 8th. These are "exceptional" prospects for the sector.

Occupancy remains "consistent" across the three provinces, both in room-based accommodations and full rental establishments. According to the association, tourists will have an average stay of two to three nights, aligning with the classic autumn getaways the sector has been recording in recent months.

In terms of the average price per person per night, it ranges between 50 and 100 euros, with the 50-74€ and 75-99€ brackets representing more than half of the total accommodations. These figures confirm that inland tourism is "experiencing a very favourable moment." In fact, most accommodations surveyed by the association state that bookings were made with an average lead time of one to three months.

The president of the Temps de Interior Association, Joaquín Deusdad, highlights that these figures "demonstrate that the interior of the Valencian Community is in very good health and that the establishments are a benchmark for quality, professionalism, and authenticity." Deusdad insists that the market's behaviour towards the holiday "confirms the consolidation of inland tourism and the importance of continuing to strive for excellence in service and business management."

