Car Insurance Prices Reach Historic High, Surpassing One Thousand Euros

Canal Motor Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:10 Comenta Share

Car insurance prices have surged by 12.28% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, with the average premium now standing at 1,005.62 euros.

This figure marks a historic high, according to the 'Car Insurance Price Index' compiled from approximately 23,000 monthly quotes from users of its comparison tool.

The report from Kelisto.es, which analyses data from over 20 insurance companies, indicates that although the quarterly increase was more moderate at just 1.49%, the continuous annual rises have pushed the premium beyond the thousand-euro threshold.

More Spending on Policies

On average, this price hike means that Spanish drivers spent an additional 110 euros annually on their car insurance during the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.

Considering that 79% of households in the country have such a policy, the total extra cost for Spanish drivers amounts to 1.63 billion euros.

When analysing different policy types, significant differences in price trends are observed. The comprehensive policy without excess has seen the steepest increase, with an annual rise of 26.72%, reaching an average premium of 3,251 euros. This type of insurance has increased its annual cost by an average of 685 euros, and in the quarterly evolution, it rose again by 3.04%.

Meanwhile, third-party insurance, the most basic option, also increased for the second consecutive quarter by 12%, with the average premium rising from 442 euros to nearly 500 euros.

In contrast, the extended third-party policy, the most popular among drivers in Spain, has decreased in price for the second consecutive quarter.

On an annual basis, the decrease was 6.09%, with the average premium at 527.18 euros compared to 561 euros in 2024. On a quarterly basis, the drop was 0.07%. Regarding monthly evolution, the analysis highlights that August 2025 saw the highest cost increases, with an average of 2.75%. In that month, comprehensive insurance rose by nearly 5%, while in the remaining months, the increase did not exceed 2%.