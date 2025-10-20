Inspection of New Health Centres in Alicante: Garbinet, La Torreta, and La Condomina Two projects will resume construction before the end of the year after resolving 'technical issues', while the other will be tendered next January

Alicante will soon have three new health centres located in the La Torreta -Pau 2- neighbourhood, Garbinet, and La Condomina -San Juan beach-. The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, conducted an inspection of the projects during his visit to the new City of Justice construction site.

According to the head of the Consell, the construction of the Garbinet and La Torreta health centres will resume before the year ends after resolving 'technical' issues in the former and 'foundation' issues in the latter. Meanwhile, the La Condomina centre will be tendered in January 2026.

With the demographic reality of the province -now the fifth most populated in Spain- and the growth outlook, healthcare infrastructure has become essential to support the welfare state among Alicante residents.

La Condomina

The future health centre of La Condomina in San Juan beach will be one of the five most important centres in the Valencian Community, as highlighted by the regional leader.

The project, which will be tendered in January 2026 and whose construction will begin next summer, will be located on Locutor Vicente Hipólito Avenue, serving nearly 21,000 citizens and covering a built area of approximately 3,500 square metres.

The building will have a ground floor and two levels, incorporating functional areas for reception, family medicine with eight medical consultations and as many nursing consultations, paediatrics with four medical consultations and two paediatric nursing consultations, and preventive dentistry.

It will also include, according to the project, women's and advanced care areas, an extraction and treatment zone, a rehabilitation consultation with physiotherapy and gym, a continuous care point, and an administrative area.

Garbinet

After 'technical issues' delayed the start of construction, the Garbinet health centre will begin its execution before the year ends, according to Carlos Mazón. The new building will serve about 20,000 residents, most of whom are currently assigned to the Hospital Provincial-Pla health centre and the auxiliary centre in the neighbourhood.

The planned investment is around seven million euros, with an 18-month completion timeline, and it will be located on a 2,900 square metre plot.

Spread over three floors, the building will feature different areas: General Medicine, with eight consultations for Family Medicine professionals and six for Nursing; Preventive Dentistry; Women's Care, including a midwife consultation and a Health Education room; as well as a Social Work area.

On the second floor, the new Rehabilitation Unit will be located, with a gym, physiotherapy consultation, electrotherapy boxes, and changing rooms. There will also be a library and an administrative area, in addition to the general services area.

La Torreta

The La Torreta health centre will resume construction at full capacity this November after resolving severe structural foundation issues. With a cost of 14 million euros, the infrastructure promises to serve over 16,000 residents of the La Torreta (Pau 2), Juan Pablo Segundo (Pau 1) neighbourhoods, and surrounding areas.

The building will feature areas for Rehabilitation, Sexual and Reproductive Health, Family Medicine, Paediatric Dentistry, as well as an administrative zone.

Additionally, it will provide services in Mental Health, Addictive Behaviour Care, and Minor Surgery; and will include an Emergency Service or Continuous Care Point and an Extraction and Treatment area.