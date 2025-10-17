Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Compromís municipal spokesperson, Rafa Mas, during a council meeting. Shootori

Initiative Takes Lead in Compromís, Proposes Rafa Mas as Mayoral Candidate for Alicante in 2027

The dominant faction of the nationalist party calls for a 'convergence' of the left for the elections

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Friday, 17 October 2025, 16:35

Initiative-Compromís of Alicante held an assembly this Thursday, confirming their support for the current leader of Compromís Alacant, Rafa Mas, as the candidate for mayor in the 2027 municipal elections.

The majority branch of the coalition in Alicante, Initiative, has put forward Mas as the candidate for the upcoming elections, recognising his track record, commitment, and leadership skills.

Carolina González, the local spokesperson for Initiative-Compromís, has urged all progressive political forces to 'begin working towards the municipal elections with the aim of converging and building a democratic and progressive front that offers a radical alternative to the right-wing anti-Alicante governments currently ruling against the city's interests.'

Additionally, the assembly approved a resolution to 'condemn the genocide in Palestine and the attacks in the West Bank' and to 'demand an immediate, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire in all occupied Palestinian territories.' It also called for 'the unrestricted opening of humanitarian corridors to allow urgent access to medical aid, food, and basic supplies for the Palestinian civilian population.'

Similarly, it urged the Spanish Government to 'break diplomatic, economic, and military relations' with Israel 'while the situation of genocide and human rights violations persists' and to 'promote effective measures in the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) to stop the massacre.'

