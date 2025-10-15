Ingenuity, Humour, and Costumes at the Traditional Retreta of the Moors and Christians Festival in El Campello The parade, held on October 14th, once again filled the streets with colour, music, and creativity before the conclusion of the patronal festivities.

The troupes of El Campello filled the traditional retreta of the Moors and Christians festival with humour, colour, and music.

Ismael Martinez El Campello Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 14:15 Comenta Share

On Tuesday, October 14th, El Campello hosted one of the most anticipated events of its Moors and Christians festival: the traditional retreta, a parade brimming with humour, imagination, and festive spirit.

During the evening, the troupes paraded through the streets of the town, showcasing their originality and sense of humour through costumes, choreographies, and themes that drew applause and smiles from the audience. The route began on Lleons Street, continued through San Juan Bosco, Generalitat Avenue, and Town Hall Square, and concluded on Alcalde Oncina Giner Street.

The parade, coordinated by the Festive Board, combined troupes with live bands and others with recorded music, resulting in a varied and entertaining spectacle. Among the participating groups, notable proposals included Cavallers de Montesa (barbecue), Tercio de Flandes (bakalao route), Cristians del Campello (the old lady with the curtain), Pollosos (video games), Veterans (survivors), Els Pacos (McDonald's), and Non Bebec (Imserso Benidorm), among others.

The day served as a prelude to the fireworks display scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 15th, which will mark the grand finale of five intense days of patronal celebrations in honour of the Moors and Christians of El Campello.