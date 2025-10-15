Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Ábalos esquiva la cárcel pese a negarse a declarar ante el Supremo
The troupes of El Campello filled the traditional retreta of the Moors and Christians festival with humour, colour, and music. A.C.

Ingenuity, Humour, and Costumes at the Traditional Retreta of the Moors and Christians Festival in El Campello

The parade, held on October 14th, once again filled the streets with colour, music, and creativity before the conclusion of the patronal festivities.

Ismael Martinez

El Campello

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 14:15

Comenta

On Tuesday, October 14th, El Campello hosted one of the most anticipated events of its Moors and Christians festival: the traditional retreta, a parade brimming with humour, imagination, and festive spirit.

During the evening, the troupes paraded through the streets of the town, showcasing their originality and sense of humour through costumes, choreographies, and themes that drew applause and smiles from the audience. The route began on Lleons Street, continued through San Juan Bosco, Generalitat Avenue, and Town Hall Square, and concluded on Alcalde Oncina Giner Street.

The parade, coordinated by the Festive Board, combined troupes with live bands and others with recorded music, resulting in a varied and entertaining spectacle. Among the participating groups, notable proposals included Cavallers de Montesa (barbecue), Tercio de Flandes (bakalao route), Cristians del Campello (the old lady with the curtain), Pollosos (video games), Veterans (survivors), Els Pacos (McDonald's), and Non Bebec (Imserso Benidorm), among others.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The day served as a prelude to the fireworks display scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 15th, which will mark the grand finale of five intense days of patronal celebrations in honour of the Moors and Christians of El Campello.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía de madrugada en El Campello
  2. 2 El llanto desconsolado de una mujer de madrugada despierta a los vecinos de un barrio de Alicante y obliga a actuar a la Policía Local
  3. 3 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta inédita a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  4. 4 Ryanair anuncia diez nuevas rutas desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche para la temporada baja
  5. 5 Alicante limita los horarios del Casco Antiguo para pubs, terrazas y discotecas
  6. 6 Alicante estrenará una nueva plaza polivalente en el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque
  7. 7 Fingió ser psicólogo para violar a su compañera de piso en Alicante: la Fiscalía pide 10 años de cárcel
  8. 8 Ryanair incrementa su apuesta para el invierno en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con 16 aviones, 79 rutas y 3,4 millones de asientos
  9. 9 El callejón sin salida de Torrecilla en el Hércules
  10. 10 Vuelos baratos desde Alicante para visitar los mercadillos navideños más mágicos de Europa

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Ingenuity, Humour, and Costumes at the Traditional Retreta of the Moors and Christians Festival in El Campello

Ingenuity, Humour, and Costumes at the Traditional Retreta of the Moors and Christians Festival in El Campello