Infanta Elena and Her Nephew Miguel Urdangarin: The Best Support for Pablo Urdangarin from the Stands

Infanta Elena attended a handball match of her nephew Pablo Urdangarin, accompanied by her other nephew Miguel Urdangarin and his girlfriend, Olympia Beracasa. The trio enjoyed the match, which ended in favour of King Felipe VI's nephew with a score of 29-32. From the stands, they celebrated each goal of Fraikin Granollers, the team where Iñaki Urdangarin's son plays, with laughter and applause, especially the two goals scored by Pablo. At the end of the match, they enthusiastically approached to congratulate him.

The young athlete is experiencing a sweet moment after being called up to the national senior team to participate in the friendlies on October 30 and November 1 against Sweden. He follows in the footsteps of his father, who wore the Spanish national team jersey in 170 matches and participated in the Atlanta and Sydney Olympic Games in 1996 and 2000.