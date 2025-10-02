Indonesia reignites a World Championship with new incentives With the MotoGP title already decided, the excitement shifts to the battle for the runner-up spot between Pecco Bagnaia and Álex Márquez, as well as the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships.

After the excitement of just four days ago at the Motegi circuit, where Marc Márquez was crowned world champion for the ninth time, seventh in the premier class, the MotoGP caravan is now on the island of Lombok, Indonesia. This weekend marks the eighteenth race of the twenty-two that make up the longest season in history, concluding in November in Valencia, possibly with some titles still undecided.

The MotoGP title was clinched with five races to spare, unlike the last three years where the championship was decided at the final event. Marc Márquez has been unrivalled and approaches the season's end with a clear mindset: "I need to finish the year without injuries and with the same mentality, to be consistent in preparing for 2026, and because I don't want to put more pressure on myself, having had enough in recent years."

The Cervera native admitted on Thursday that he arrives in Indonesia quite exhausted after last Sunday's events and the subsequent adrenaline drop, making him less eager to ride the bike, "I don't feel like it at all," he laughed with the Spanish media. Without the championship tension, what could motivate him is breaking records, such as the most GP wins in a season. He currently has eleven, counting only Sundays, and his personal record, which is also the category's highest, is thirteen. Indonesia doesn't seem the best circuit to extend the streak, as it's one of the two current calendar circuits where he hasn't won or even finished a race since returning to the championship in 2022.

The battle for the runner-up spot

With the rider (Márquez) and constructor (Ducati) titles decided, the main remaining incentive is the battle for the runner-up spot between Álex Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia. The double victory by the latter last weekend in Japan has reignited his contention. The Spanish rider's cushion remains substantial at 66 points, but if the Italian maintains his Motegi form, he could challenge for second place at the year's end with 185 points still up for grabs.

Indonesia will be the stage to confirm if Bagnaia's resurgence is genuine. After hitting rock bottom in Misano and taking a step back in the subsequent test with elements from last year's Ducati, which seemed to work in Japan. "I've always known my potential and knew that once I got what I was asking for, I'd be back in contention for top positions."

Álex Márquez will have a tough challenge if the Turin rider maintains his Motegi level. The younger Márquez didn't have the best weekend in Japan and hopes to return to his natural place in 2025 to complete what would be an unprecedented feat: two brothers finishing first and second in a motorcycle world championship. "We still have a considerable advantage, but we must try to avoid those weekends, be a bit more consistent, and fight for the podium or a top 4, which, if he wins, means losing far fewer points."

Marc Márquez has promised to stay out of this battle, where his teammate and brother face off, although no one doubts who he'd back if it came to it. The best way to help would be by winning races and taking points from the Italian.

Title chance in Moto3

Another focus gaining attention with the MotoGP crown decided for King Márquez is the smaller categories. Everything is set for 2025 to be another historic year for Spanish motorcycling, potentially achieving a title hat-trick. In Moto2, Manu González is a solid leader, 34 points ahead of Brazilian Diogo Moreira, as Arón Canet has fallen out of contention, trailing the leader by 49 points after recent races.

The Moto3 championship won't escape either, where young Spanish talents dominate with an iron fist, winning all seventeen races so far. Sevillian José Antonio Rueda is poised to win the championship, holding a 93-point lead over Ángel Piqueras, with his first 'match ball' in Indonesia. If he gains 7 more points than his rival, for instance, with a victory and a third place for the Valencian, he will become the new Moto3 world champion.